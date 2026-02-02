‘Dude, This Is Not Over.’ Chris Pratt Was Apparently James Gunn’s Biggest Champion That Time He Was Fired From Marvel
The Guardians stick together.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly releases new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Despite this, folks who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know certain franchises are fan favorites. Chief among them is Guardians of the Galaxy, although the trilogy was briefly in jeopardy when James Gunn was temporarily fired by Marvel. And Chris Pratt recently recalled standing up for his frequent collaborator during that time.
Guardians 3's ending offered a happy conclusion for the motley crew of cosmic heroes, but there was a time when that movie was in serious jeopardy. Namely because Gunn was fired by Marvel over resurfaced tweets that were deemed offensive. While appearing on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Pratt recalled this moment, sharing:
This reaction seems about right. Perhaps more than any other Marvel title, Guardians of the Galaxy is a director-driven series. Everything from James Gunn's dance moves, to his taste in music, to his sense of humor shaped the movies and made them so successful. So it seemed like a franchise-ending catastrophe when he was fired.
Shortly after this happened, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast penned a letter in solidarity with James Gunn. And eventually did an about-face, and brought him back into the gold for both Guardians 3 and the Holiday Special. In the same interview, Chris Pratt spoke about the filmmaker being asked to return to Marvel, saying:
Cancel culture was at the height of its power when James Gunn was removed from the Guardians franchise, and he is one of the few examples of someone being able to fully recover from it. Not only was he welcomed back to Marvel, but he's now the co-CEO of the DCU. That position was at least partly acquired thanks to his work on The Suicide Squad (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), which is a job he took after he was canned by Marvel.
From the looks of it, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be the final installment in the franchise, and Gunn's swan song at Marvel. While the movie's ending claimed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would be back, the filmmaker is now busy as the architect of the DCU.
The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. A DC title is coming one month earlier: Supergirl on June 26th.
