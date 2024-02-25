Young Sheldon Has Been Crushing On Netflix, And Iain Armitage Has A Funny Take

We’re truly approaching the end of an era, as Young Sheldon is set to end on CBS this year after a seven-season run. In that time, the coming-of-age comedy has managed to blaze quite a trail for itself – one that somewhat moves out of the shadow of its famous parent show, The Big Bang Theory. Though it’s coming to a close in just a few months, it’s fair to say that the spinoff’s popularity could surely remain intact, thanks to syndication. The series has also become a hit on Netflix as of late, and lead actor Iain Armitage had a funny take when asked about that

Netflix subscribers have apparently been checking out Young Sheldon since it dropped on the platform back in late 2023. It’s floating around the streamer’s Top 10 TV trending list more than a few times, and that’s incredibly impressive considering the sheer amount of content that’s available. One would think that most stars would be totally aware and pumped that their show is making a splash in the digital realm. But, funny enough, Iain Armitage actually didn’t even know about the show’s Suits -level streaming success :

Randomly, a friend of mine was like, 'Yo, I saw your show on Netflix,' and I was like, 'It's on Netflix in the U.K. I don't know [if] it's on Netflix in the U.S. I kind of didn't even really know we were on Netflix until I looked, and I don't tend to watch much TV. I don't do any of my own social media. It's all run by my mom and also by sort of my people, I guess. That sounds so weird, but I'm not hip with the kids, so it's kind of funny to see that it really has blown up so much.

It’s not often that you hear the word “hip” used much these days, and I can’t help but chuckle over the Sheldon Cooper actor using it while speaking with People . It’s also funny that he was oblivious to how the series is catching on with folks via streaming. Despite that, however, he appears to be content with how everything is playing out on that front.

More on Young Sheldon (Image credit: CBS) 12 Shows Like Young Sheldon And Where To Watch Them

One could also argue that the young star hasn’t been paying attention to the matter because he has other concerns at the moment. He’s currently looking towards the end of the show and will be saying goodbye to the cast and crew he’s worked alongside for the past several years. When the news of Young Sheldon’s conclusion surfaced in November 2023, Iain Armitage shared a sweet social media post , saying, among other things, that “I love my family.” The post also includes a lovely throwback image of him and his on-screen siblings, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.

As for the show itself, it’s been eventful thus far, with the latest episode marking some big moments for the Cooper siblings . There’s also the lingering inevitability of family patriarch George Cooper passing away, and the Season 7 premiere seemed to set up his death in a few ways. While it remains to be seen exactly how the family comedy will wrap up, there’s a strong possibility that it’ll come to an emotional conclusion.

Of course, if you’re not caught up on the show or just not ready to begin watching the final season just yet, you can simply head over to Netflix to rewatch your favorite installments. I’m not sure Iain Armitage himself will be jumping on to do that, considering he’s not online all that much. But, then again, it’s probably best he not concern himself with all of that and just continue to focus on finishing out his run as Sheldon on a strong note.