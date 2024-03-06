‘Stick Around Y’all’: Emily Osment Responds After CBS Finally Let The Cat Out Of The Bag About Another Big Bang Theory Spinoff
A new chapter in the Big Bang saga is on the way!
Following a number of reports and a bit of speculation from fans, it’s been confirmed that the Big Bang Theory franchise is officially set to expand. Spinoff series Young Sheldon is getting an offshoot of its own, which is set to focus on the characters of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister. This is a major piece of news and is sure to provide a sense of comfort to fans of YS, which is set to end on CBS after seven seasons later this year. On the heels of the big announcement, the upcoming show’s co-lead, Emily Osment, responded with an enthusiastic message.
News of the show’s pick-up was confirmed this week, with CBS and producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. Sometime after, Emily took to her Instagram account to share thoughts on CBS’ decision to order the family comedy. She not only expressed excited over being able to tell more stories about the two titular characters, and it sounds like we may want to “stick around” for what’s coming:
The veteran actress joined Young Sheldon in a recurring capacity during Season 5, with her character being established as the older girlfriend of the eponymous prodigy’s older brother. In time, Mandy and Georgie conceived a child and, by Season 6, Mandy gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Constance Cooper. Emily Osment’s performance has seemingly resonated with audiences as has the work of her co-star Montana Jordan. The upcoming spinoff’s leading man, who’s been with the current show since its debut in 2017, also reacted to the news by sharing thoughts on Instagram:
Unlike Young Sheldon, the Georgie and Mandy series will be a half-hour, multi-camera sitcom as opposed to a single-camera production. An official title has yet to be announced for the spinoff and plot details are few. However, per the description, it’ll see the couple seeking to raise their relatively new family in Texas. As for whether stars from its parent series will appear on the show, that remains to be seen. Missy Cooper actress Raegan Revord revealed she hadn’t been asked to appear though, she’s less concerned about that and simply happy for her co-stars.
The prospect of another spinoff is exciting, though the parent show still has to finish its run and wrap up its story arcs. So far, there have already been big moments that hint at the Cooper siblings' futures, and there’s still the matter of George Sr.’s imminent death. I’m curious as to how the series will ultimately conclude, but I still share Emily Osment and Montana Jordan’s excitement over the continued adventures of Georgie and Mandy.
In the meantime, know that Young Sheldon airs new episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You can also catch up on this season by streaming the show with a Paramount+ subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
