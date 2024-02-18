Why The Big Bang Theory Fans Should Be Excited About Young Sheldon’s Final Season, According To Steve Holland

As the final season of Young Sheldon kicks off, fans will have to prepare to say goodbye to Sheldon Cooper once again. The Big Bang Theory prequel premiered in 2017, and although some Big Bang details were altered or completely skipped over, the spinoff series is adored. Now, with 13 episodes left on the 2024 TV schedule, BBT fans will want to tune into the final season, because there are some special Easter Eggs in coming.

Since Young Sheldon is a prequel series, there have been some Easter Eggs throughout its run, even including some surprise voiceovers. Those Easter Eggs will continue for the final season according to executive producer Steve Holland, who told The New York Post:

We’re aware that Big Bang Theory fans like those little Easter Egg moments, so there’s definitely going to be some of those coming up. There are some Big Bang references I think people will be excited to see, and we’re excited to put them in.

There are still some key storylines that have yet to be addressed on Young Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory, most notably the death of George Sr. There is no telling what sort of references will be made, if there will be other surprise voiceovers, or if more direct connections to its predecessor will be included. However, Holland assured that fans of the OG sitcom, which came to an end in 2019, will not be disappointed, no matter if it’s subtle or direct:

Knowing this was our last season, we each had a personal list of things we wanted to acknowledge or make reference to or hide in the background — and I think ‘Big Bang’ fans will have a lot to look forward to.

Considering there are two storyline reasons for Young Sheldon ending in Season 7, with Sheldon going off to Cal Tech at 14 and George Sr. dying, there will likely be some type of reference to one or both of them at some point in Season 7. How and in what capacity is unknown, but it does sound like fans will be able to look forward to other references, whether they’re included in the storyline or just a prop in the background.

With this being Young Sheldon’s final season, it’s not surprising to know that there will be references to The Big Bang Theory. The final season of any series usually has at least some surprises up its sleeve, and with Young Sheldon, it just so happens to be taking from its predecessor. It sounds like everyone on the series has taken great care in making sure there are just enough connections to Big Bang for Season 7 that should make fans of the original series happy.

Fans will have to tune in and see what happens during Young Sheldon Season 7. It will be interesting to see what references to The Big Bang Theory will be included and if any other major plot lines from the original series are included. New episodes premiere Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and the hour-long series finale airs on May 16. New episodes are also available with a Paramount+ subscription the day after they air if you miss one or if you want to watch them again.