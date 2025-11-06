YouTube TV Subscribers Missing Monday Night Football Can Catch NBC's Taylor Swift-Approved Comedy Instead

YouTube TV and Disney have not reached an agreement, which means, for the time being, subscribers are unable to enjoy Monday Night Football and other programming they'd usually watch on ABC and other networks owned by the company. It's unfortunate because it comes at a time when the 2025 TV schedule is starting to wind down, though readers without football to watch on Monday can take solace in knowing one of Taylor Swift's favorite new shows is making its network television debut.

I don't always base my viewing habits on what stars are watching, unless their interest also aligns with a show I think is pretty awesome. As such, I'm sounding the alarm along with Ms. Swift, and am hyped to see NBC is bringing one of Peacock's best shows to primetime.

NBC Is Bringing The Paper Over From Peacock To Primetime

After wowing everyone from fans of The Office to journalism grads who know the struggles of working at a newspaper, NBC is bringing The Paper to its primetime schedule. The series will make its network television debut on Monday, November 10th at 8:30 p.m. ET. That's a pretty good spot in primetime, and I think there's a good chance the series will capture a lot of viewers, given that many YouTube TV subscribers likely won't have football to watch.

Taylor Swift Listed The Paper As One Of Her Recent Favorite Shows

If you're a fan of Taylor Swift, she recently appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed some of the things she's into. Among the TV shows she named, she listed The Girlfriend as one and, of course, The Paper as another.

If NBC promoting The Paper after it dropped on Peacock wasn't enough to get eyes on it, surely the stamp of approval from the biggest musical artist on the planet will move the needle a bit. Swifties who vibe with her music may also find they like The Paper.

So, when it comes to watching The Paper over Monday Night Football, Swifties will be giving their viewership to something other than the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl champions will be in action against the Green Bay Packers. Granted, those with YouTube TV may not have the option to watch come next Monday anyway, but it's the thought that counts.

We'll see how The Paper performs on NBC and whether it attracts even more fans who are as eager for Season 2 as those who saw it when it first premiered on Peacock. Plus, it features Oscar from The Office, and he's somehow even better than he was in the original series.