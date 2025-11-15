The Paper Is A Blast, And I Want A Specific Crossover With Abbott Elementary

One of the best Peacock shows to watch right now is The Office spinoff The Paper. While those with a Peacock subscription were treated to the first season back in September, the new comedy series is now airing on NBC. It was great being in the mockumentary franchise, and there are some new characters I absolutely fell in love with. Chief among them is Esmeralda, and I already want her to have a crossover with an iconic Abbott Elementary character.

What we know about The Paper Season 2 is limited, but fans are ready for more episodes after that season finale cliffhanger. I'm ready for new scenes with scene stealer Esmeralda, played by Emmy-nominee Sabrina Impacciatore. And if I could magically add any storyline, it would be for Emseralda to meet Abbott Elementary's Ava Coleman. Hear me out.

I Need Esmeralda To Interact With Principal Ava

Abbott Elementary (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) is a wildly successful comedy series, one of the best on TV right now. And since Abbott recently had a crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I'd love to see the show combine with The Paper next.

From the minute Esmeralda entered the screen in The Paper, I was smitten. She is probably the character that made me laugh the most throughout Season 1, thanks to her quest for fame and hilarious incompetence at her job. And her self-love and management style really felt similar to what Principal Ava is like on Abbott.

Ava is my favorite Abbott Elementary character, and never fails to make me laugh thanks to her one-liners and penchant for playing to the camera. I feel like the combination of her and Esmeralda would be so much fabulosity and sass that it might create world peace. That or the pair of mockumentary characters would take over the world. Either one.

The fact that Abbott has already crossed over with Always Sunny is the main reason I'm campaigning to see Ava and Esmeralda on the screen together. It feels like anything's possible, and I think that these two women's combined power would quickly break the internet. So I'm going to keep my fingers crossed... even if it's a long shot.

Obviously, there's no indication that this hypothetical crossover is actually going to happen. Since Abbott Elementary and The Paper air on ABC and NBC, respectively, the idea might be a long shot; even if the creatives are down to bring these characters together, there might be legal hurdles. Still, the idea of Ava and Esmeralda sharing the screen is one I can't get out of my head.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and The Paper is streaming in its entirety on Peacock. Fingers crossed that these two comedies get to connect at some time in the future.