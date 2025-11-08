New Report Shows How Disney And YouTube TV Dispute Is Allegedly Boosting Other Company's Numbers

As entertainment companies continue to navigate the world of streaming content, we’re continuing to see a lot of growing pains. However, not every problem is a new one. While many online options, like YouTube and Hulu, offer Live TV packages similar to the cable and satellite that people have been used to, they also can fall victim to the same conflicts, as has become the case in the battle between YouTube TV and Disney.

Since October 30th, no networks owned by Disney have been available on YouTube TV as the two companies have failed to resolve a contract dispute. While this has surely frustrated many, it seemingly hasn’t stopped some from getting their ESPN fix.

Sports Fans Are Reportedly Turning To Other Platforms To Get Access To ESPN

Data compiled by analytics firm Apptopia, and published by Business Insider, appears to show that significant spikes in usage of other apps that have access to ESPN in the immediate aftermath of the YouTubeTV blackout from users who also have access to YouTube TV. Apps that have potentially benefitted from the blackout include Sling, DirecTV, and three platforms owned by Disney: Hulu, Fubo, which Disney recently acquired, and ESPN’s own native app.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Change over the last 30 days in use of other streaming apps among YouTube TV users Platform % Change in Last 30 Days % Change Since Blackout Sling +35.9% +16.9% Fubo +39.7% +40.4% DirecTV +35% +56.5% Hulu -4.1% +6.9% ESPN +7.2% +6.4%

Looking at the numbers above we see that in some cases, usage of apps like Fubo and DirecTV actually dropped earlier in October, resulting in a jump since the blackout that's greater than the total increase for the month.

The date isn’t entirely complete. It only includes apps, and not cable or satellite TV, so any change in the use of those platforms can’t be recorded. It also can’t distinguish between Hulu Live TV and a standard Hulu subscription.

Both YouTube Disney Are Likely Feeling The Pinch Of The Blackout

Still, while the data may be incomplete, the data that is there seems to indicate that people who may have been using YouTube TV are now using other apps to get at least some, if not all, of the content they’ve been missing out on. This is potentially bad news for YouTube TV. If people are moving on, then there’s no guarantee that they will come back even after this dispute with Disney is resolved.

YouTube has already been offering discounts to its subscribers as a way to potentially ease the pain of losing channels. Of course, Hulu is also offering discounts to new subscribers as a way of potentially pulling people away from YouTube.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is not to say that Disney isn’t also getting hit hard by this entire situation. Everyday that YouTube TV doesn’t carry Disney’s networks, Disney is making less money. Of course, if people make the shift from YouTube to Fubo or Hulu, platforms owned by Disney, it could end making the situation less painful.

With the blackout now having gone on for over a week, it’s unclear when things may change. With both sides certainly hurting there is an incentive for both to make a deal. The question is which one is willing to give up enough to make it stop.