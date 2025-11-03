YouTube TV And Disney Are Still Disputing. How You Can Get 10 Bucks Off As A Subscriber

Normally, having a YouTube TV subscription means you can watch practically anything available on other, more traditional cable or satellite packages. Pretty much anything from the 2025 TV schedule, live sports, 24-hour news networks, they’re all there. Well, except for right now, at least when it comes to channels owned by Disney, as two massive companies are currently in the middle of a nasty carriage dispute. However, it’s not all bad news…

Though YouTube TV viewers can’t watch ESPN, ABC, or other Disney channels in the middle of the latest (but probably not final) dispute, the streaming service is giving certain subscribers a $10 per month discount for an extended period of time. Here’s what you need to know about that monthly discount and what got us here in the first place.

(Image credit: Disney)

So, What’s Going On With Disney And YouTube TV?

The Disney blackout on YouTube TV started on October 30, 2025, after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new plan after a previous agreement expired. According to The Athletic, the dispute concerns the size of the per-subscriber fee YouTube TV will pay Disney for access to networks like ABC and the various ESPN channels. With the channels blacked out over the weekend, subscribers missed out on big NCAA matchups, and at the time of this writing, possibly Monday Night Football. Subscribers can pick up the new ESPN Unlimited app to watch these games, but dropping another $29.99 per month isn’t viable for everyone.

As is the case with these matters, both sides have released statements pinning the blame on the other, with subscribers caught in the crossfire. However, YouTube TV has been taking steps to smooth things over with paying customers in the form of discounts while the dispute plays out.

(Image credit: YouTube)

How To Get $10 Off Your Monthly Subscription (For The Next Six Months)

Prior to the start of the blackout, YouTube TV announced on its official blog that it would provide subscribers with a $20 credit if Disney content remained off the platform for an extended period of time. While that plan is a little ambiguous, YouTube TV has rolled out another discount for certain customers impacted by the outage. Here’s how to get $10 off your monthly subscription for the next six months.

First, you will need to go to the YouTube TV website on your computer or mobile device (you can’t use the app) and click on the “Settings” tab from the dropdown menu on the top right of the screen. After that, you’ll need to click on the “Membership” tab, followed by the “Manage” button on your membership. Those who are eligible will see a $10 monthly credit applied to their bill, but they will have to click “Agree” in the “Redeem Your Offer” section. The discount will start in December 2025 and will bring the base plan down from $82.99 per month to $72.99 per month.

YouTube TV has not announced which subscribers can use this discount, so make sure to check and see (don’t forget to follow all the steps laid out above) for yourself.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YouTube TV: $72.99 a month (for first 3 months) Looking to make the jump from cable to an internet TV package? YouTube TV has you covered with live news, sports, and major broadcast and cable channels. New users pay $72.99 a month (normally $82.99 a month) for the first three months. You can also try it out for 21 days for $0.

This is an evolving situation, so expect to hear more in the coming days. Hopefully, this one doesn’t drag out for too long, as so many people could be missing out on some great NFL action and the new Inside the NBA now that it’s on the “mothership of sports.”