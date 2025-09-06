The Paper Features A Great ‘Will They, Won’t They’ Story, And The Actors Explained How They Pulled Off The Ending (And What Could Come Next)
A tale as old as time... but with a slight revamp!
Spoiler Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Paper Season 1. If you haven’t finished all 10 episodes, please be careful.
A lot of the best sitcoms of all time have one thing in common: a great “will they, won’t they” dynamic, and it’s no different for The Paper. Just like The Office and Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly’s relationship, the new 2025 TV show features two humorous and heartfelt love stories throughout its first season. One of those, which ends with an up-in-the-air feeling, is something I was drawn to the most while watching.
Ahead of The Paper’s release, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, I sat down with Melvin Gregg and Ramona Young to talk about the “will they, won’t they” dynamic shared by their characters, Detrick Moore and Nicole Lee, respectively. When I asked them how they pulled it off (both in the beginning and the Season 1 finale), Gregg put it like this:
When I asked the pair about how they approached Detrick and Nicole’s relationship, both said they wanted to pull off something authentic and honest. Jumping off a comment her co-star made about being open to what was happening during their characters’ relationship, Young added:
As those who have finished The Paper’s freshman season know, Detrick and Nicole’s relationship isn’t always front and center like the one teased for Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), but it does lead to one of the show’s most tender and emotional moments. In the finale, after playing games, both characters discover just how real the office relationship has become.
So, Where Could Dedrick And Nicole’s Relationship Go From Here?
Unlike Ned and Mare, who finally expressed their feelings for one another after 10 episodes of flirting, the status of Detrick and Nicole’s romance is a little bit more up in the air as the credits roll. Young wasn’t sure about the couple’s future, but she did have an idea when I brought up the subject:
Though Gregg was a little more optimistic about Detrick and Nicole’s prospects of a happy future together, he admitted that things would inevitably change for the two:
How that relationship changes and how it impacts the Toledo Truth Teller newsroom is anyone’s guess.
We will get to find out how things shake out for everyone on the Truth Teller staff, as Variety has reported that Peacock is picking up The Paper for a second season. More on that later…
