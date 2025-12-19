90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny Gave An Update On Her Living Situation With Sumit, And I'm Confused

Jenny and Sumit Singh have been in the news a lot as of late, thanks to questions surrounding the former's health as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC. Currently, she is answering questions about her storyline, and gave an update on her current living arrangement with his parents.

The 90 Day couple moved in with Sumit's parents at the beginning of their latest season, as they could no longer afford their own apartment. They opened a cafe in hopes of making enough money to live on their own again, but after recent news broke that the cafe had seemingly closed, I wondered what was going on. It turns out they're going to live on their own again, though, not how I expected. Jenny shared the details in an interview with Reality Recap:

His parents are planning to move out, and we're staying there. I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait. I want my privacy back.

Jenny explained that Sumit's parents would be moving out of the home they invited the couple to live in, and would now be living elsewhere. She didn't provide any more details than that, but seemed relieved that she'd finally get some more alone time in the future.

I am a bit shocked to hear that it's Sumit's parents who will be moving, since it was their home before the 90 Day Fiancé stars moved in. Of course, there's only limited context behind why they are moving and for what reason, so I'll reserve my judgment on that. Still, I do have to wonder how Jenny and Sumit will be able to afford rent on their own, assuming the cafe did close.

The couple does bring in some money from appearing on 90 Day Fiancé and from sending videos to fans on Cameo. I'm not sure it's necessarily a ton of money, according to claims from past cast members, but given that the overall cost of living in India is lower than in the United States, they could be getting by with what they make from the TLC series.

Jenny seemed to be in fine spirits, though I question if she and Sumit will be a part of 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs in the 2026 TV schedule. Fans have expressed concerns about her health after seeing recent interviews in which she spoke with slurred speech. Her daughter wouldn't confirm or deny any rumors about Jenny and what was going on, but confirmed they were addressing whatever is going on.

Here's hoping the best for Jenny and Sumit in 2026 and beyond as their story continues on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Catch new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, or catch up on the season over on HBO Max.