Sheriff Country’s Showrunner Told Me Mickey ‘Will Come To A Decision’ About Travis After The Violent Mid-Season Finale, And I Have A Theory

It’s safe to say that the characters of Sheriff Country were left in a dire situation as the show closed out its run on the 2025 TV schedule . The building Mickey works in is under attack, and Travis has been shot. Those two things alone are very bad. However, they get worse because all this happened right after the sheriff's ex declared that he’d fight for her and their relationship. So, considering all this, I asked the Fire Country spinoff’s showrunner about how this will impact Travis and Mickey's relationship, and his response about the choice she'll make gave me a theory.

What Sheriff Country's Showrunner Told Me About Mickey And Travis

As Barlow’s followers are attacking the sheriff’s department, Mickey learns that Travis has been shot. We’re left wondering what will happen to them all as this terrifying and violent situation continues, and Matt Lopez, Sheriff Country’s showrunner, told me that it’s all heightened specifically because of the state of Mickey and Travis’ relationship. He explained:

Mickey has so much to balance. Travis has been gravely wounded, right? It would be bad enough if she had like a random civilian wounded who she had to take care of, while she's also managing this much bigger, more action-packed and violent crisis. But the fact that it's her ex-husband, the father of her child, it just ramps up the emotional stakes.

Mickey and Travis’ history alone makes this situation ten times scarier. However, the conversations they had in this episode make what’s going on a hundred times worse. That’s because they reconciled, shared a romantic moment, and Travis decided to fight for her. Then he got shot.

So, going into the second half of Season 1, she’ll have to reckon with her ex-husband’s confession and the fact that he could maybe die. To that point, Lopez said:

We've always loved this idea that their bond is a really special one, you know? And they may fall in and out of love with each other. But at the end of the day, being young and in love and pregnant together as high school seniors, you know, it's really emotionally rich. And she's going to have to — I'll tease it by saying this: at the end of the next episode, Episode 10, the second half of the midseason finale, she will come to a decision about what her future with Travis holds.

When Travis left, Mickey hadn’t made a decision. However, now we know that she will when Sheriff Country returns on the 2026 TV schedule . Now, when it comes to what the decision will be and what will happen after that, I have a theory.

My Theory About Where Mickey And Travis’ Relationship Will Go From Here

Now, I’m all for Mickey and Travis getting back together. I love that he’s fighting for her, and I thought the last moment in her office together was incredibly romantic. So, with that in mind, I do think the sheriff will choose to try a relationship with her ex when the show returns (if he survives).

I think the situation at hand will remind her how precious life is, it will amplify her emotions, and make her realize how much she loves Travis.

However, while I believe they’ll get together after this (again, assuming Travis lives), I don’t think they’ll stay together for a super long time. Considering Sheriff Country was renewed alongside Boston Blue , we know Season 2 will come. To be frank, I think it’s too early in this show’s life for Mickey and Travis to be together forever. Plus, their history is rocky, and I think that them rekindling their relationship will take a lot of work and maybe a few starts and stops.

So, after this, I think we’ll be on a real on-again/off-again path. That’s my theory. Mickey will choose to get back together with Travis in the aftermath of the violent mid-season finale, but it won’t last forever. Maybe one day it will, but not this time.

Now, to see if that theory proves to be true, you can tune back into Sheriff Country on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.