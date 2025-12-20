The Counting Crows Singer On Dating Friends' Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox (And Losing The Dreadlocks)

Counting Crows were a phenomenon back in the '90s, and the rock band is still making music with longtime frontman Adam Duritz on board from the very beginning. Duritz is now in the spotlight for reasons other than new music or performances, thanks to the release of HBO's Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? in the 2025 TV schedule.

While the title is a nod to one of the band's songs, the documentary delves into Duritz's life as they shot to fame and in the years following. He opened up about dating two Friends stars, and the doc even addressed his decision to shave his signature dreadlocks.

Adam Duritz was romantically connected to two of the buzziest TV actresses of the '90s: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. He first dated Aniston in 1995, fresh off of Friends debuting on NBC in '94 (and after the actress got past feeing offended by the idea of doing comedy). As it turns out, their brief romance was the result of some match-making between their two friend groups. In the Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? documentary, Duritz recalled:

When I met Jennifer Aniston, my friends lied to me and her friends lied to her. They told us we both were really into the other. I didn't know anything about her. I was busy during primetime. On a Thursday night at eight o' clock, I'm not watching TV. I'm on stage.

This is not a case of Adam Duritz being a fan of her work and pursuing her as a result, like what would result in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's celebrity relationship decades later. While he didn't have time to watch Friends live in the era before streaming was an option, Jennifer Aniston was able to check out Counting Crows performances. Duritz continued:

When we were getting ready to record records, we would do these shows at the Viper Room where we would work on all the material, and Jen came to the show and she’s cool. She’s smart, she’s really funny, she’s beautiful, and I was taken. And she likes me, apparently.

The relationship obviously never went anywhere serious, with Aniston eventually marrying Brad Pitt in 2000, although they divorced in 2005. In 1996, just one year after dating the Rachel Green actress, Duritz started a relationship with Courteney Cox following her appearance in the "A Long December" Counting Crows music video. The band's leading man looked back and said:

Courteney was probably my longest relationship, although I don’t know really whether we were really together for a lot of it. We were very, very, very different people. And there were moments that were absolutely wonderful together and there were moments where it was really hard. We just weren’t on the same wavelength.

It's a safe bet that both celebrities were quite busy in the mid-to-late '90s, with Adam Duritz working on his music and Courteney Cox in the midst of the Friends heyday. Like her co-star, she went on to marry not too many years after the relationship, wedding fellow Scream actor David Arquette in 1999. As for Duritz, he later found a lasting relationship that led to him cutting his dreadlocks.

Goodbye To The Dreadlocks

While Adam Duritz's longest relationship back in the day may have been with Courteney Cox, he's been with current partner Zoe Mintz since 2017. In the documentary, she shared that he came across as "charming and completely sweet" from the start, and they've "been together ever since" they first had dinner. Regarding the dreadlocks that were part of his image for a long time, she said that they were "one of the things people didn't understand about him." She went on:

I felt like they were a barrier, and when I could get through them and see his face, I just love his face. He’s got beautiful eyes and my favorite smile in the world, and I always gently encouraged him, ‘Maybe you should try, you know, not having dreadlocks.' ... I was stunned and so happy for him because he was happy. He was ready for a new era. He was ready to be a new version of himself and a more exposed version of himself, and I was ecstatic for him.

If you missed Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately when it first debuted on December 19, you can find it streaming now with an HBO Max subscription. Check out the trailer below in case you still need some convincing:

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately is just the latest in HBO's Music Box series, created by Bill Simmons. Take a look at the other entries in the series to date, if you're in the mood to stream more music documentaries beyond the one showcasing Adam Duritz:

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately comes in at just over 90 minutes on HBO Max. The documentary was directed by Amy Scott, who came to the Counting Crows story after covering Melissa Etheridge's story in Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken.