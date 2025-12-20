The Counting Crows Singer On Dating Friends' Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox (And Losing The Dreadlocks)
Adam Duritz opened up.
Counting Crows were a phenomenon back in the '90s, and the rock band is still making music with longtime frontman Adam Duritz on board from the very beginning. Duritz is now in the spotlight for reasons other than new music or performances, thanks to the release of HBO's Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? in the 2025 TV schedule.
While the title is a nod to one of the band's songs, the documentary delves into Duritz's life as they shot to fame and in the years following. He opened up about dating two Friends stars, and the doc even addressed his decision to shave his signature dreadlocks.
Adam Duritz Dated Multiple Friends Stars
Adam Duritz was romantically connected to two of the buzziest TV actresses of the '90s: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. He first dated Aniston in 1995, fresh off of Friends debuting on NBC in '94 (and after the actress got past feeing offended by the idea of doing comedy). As it turns out, their brief romance was the result of some match-making between their two friend groups. In the Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? documentary, Duritz recalled:
This is not a case of Adam Duritz being a fan of her work and pursuing her as a result, like what would result in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's celebrity relationship decades later. While he didn't have time to watch Friends live in the era before streaming was an option, Jennifer Aniston was able to check out Counting Crows performances. Duritz continued:
The relationship obviously never went anywhere serious, with Aniston eventually marrying Brad Pitt in 2000, although they divorced in 2005. In 1996, just one year after dating the Rachel Green actress, Duritz started a relationship with Courteney Cox following her appearance in the "A Long December" Counting Crows music video. The band's leading man looked back and said:
It's a safe bet that both celebrities were quite busy in the mid-to-late '90s, with Adam Duritz working on his music and Courteney Cox in the midst of the Friends heyday. Like her co-star, she went on to marry not too many years after the relationship, wedding fellow Scream actor David Arquette in 1999. As for Duritz, he later found a lasting relationship that led to him cutting his dreadlocks.
Goodbye To The Dreadlocks
While Adam Duritz's longest relationship back in the day may have been with Courteney Cox, he's been with current partner Zoe Mintz since 2017. In the documentary, she shared that he came across as "charming and completely sweet" from the start, and they've "been together ever since" they first had dinner. Regarding the dreadlocks that were part of his image for a long time, she said that they were "one of the things people didn't understand about him." She went on:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you missed Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately when it first debuted on December 19, you can find it streaming now with an HBO Max subscription. Check out the trailer below in case you still need some convincing:
Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately is just the latest in HBO's Music Box series, created by Bill Simmons. Take a look at the other entries in the series to date, if you're in the mood to stream more music documentaries beyond the one showcasing Adam Duritz:
- Happy and You Know It
- Mr. Saturday Night
- DMX: Don't Try To Understand
- Jagged
- Juice WRLD: Intro The Abyss
- Wizkid: Long Live Lagos
- It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
- Yacht Rock: A DOCUumentary
- Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage
- Jason Isbell: Running With Out Eyes Closed
- Listening to Kenny G
Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately comes in at just over 90 minutes on HBO Max. The documentary was directed by Amy Scott, who came to the Counting Crows story after covering Melissa Etheridge's story in Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.