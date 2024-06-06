A Quiet Place Is Coming To Universal Studios For Halloween Horror Nights And How Is That Even Going To Work?

Halloween Horror Nights is still months away but the 2024 event at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida is already shaping up to be incredible. This year HHN has been putting focus on its original houses, as all the locations announced so far in Orlando have not been based on any previously existing movie or characters. We knew that would change, and now it has with what may be the most unique Halloween Horror Nights house in years, A Quiet Place.

This morning Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights announced that a house based on the first two A Quiet Place films will debut this year at both of the events at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida. It marks the seventh location announced in Florida, and the first in Hollywood. As a fan of the Quiet Place film franchise, which is adding a third film this month, I’m excited, but I do have one question. How in the hell is this going to work?

HHN Is All About Screams, But A Quiet Place Is Not

Horror is all about scaring you, and in most cases that means making its victims audibly scream. Halloween Horror Nights relies on jump scares and terrifying imagery in order to get the people moving through the house to react, usually by screaming. But a house based on A Quiet Place is going to, by necessity, be quiet, right?

The description of the A Quiet Place House has me intrigued. HHN says the house will use “unique sound design” and special effects, along with the scare actors performances, in order to convey the terror of the films in a live setting in a way that mirrors the films. Interestingly, American Sign Language (ASL) will also be used in the house, a first for HHN, as a way to make the experience more authentic.

We've seen brand new movies become HHN houses before, but for this case, only locations from the first two films, including the family farm, will be recreated for the HHN house.

The A Quiet Place: Day One release date is only a couple of weeks away, and while that may be the reason this announcement dropped now, it doesn't appear the new film will be incorporated into the house. Though we've seen easter eggs and references in HHN houses before, so something like that could happen.

Universal released a teaser trailer for the house as well. Check it out below.

I have so many questions about this. Will A Quiet Place actually be a quiet HHN house? Will the people moving through it try not to scream? Will different things happen to the visitors or the scareactors if people scream or if they don’t? A Quiet Place is one of the horror franchises I’ve enjoyed most in recent years specifically because the experience of watching it is so different from others. The Halloween Horror Nights version has the potential to be that too for this event, and that’s quite exciting.

Tickets Are On Sale Now For Halloween Horror Nights

With the announcement of the first house for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood tickets have also gone on sale for the event which begins September 5. Seven more houses are set to be revealed for the event, along with the theme for the Terror Tram, the Halloween makeover for the iconic Universal Studios Backlot Tour. Three more houses are expected for the same event in Orlando.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida have been on sale, and that event also includes a new Premium Scream Night, where a limited number of tickets will be sold and entries into the houses will be staggered, allowing those that attend to visit all the houses with no lines.