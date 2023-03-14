An IT Escape Room Just Opened In Las Vegas, And It Sounds Incredible

Las Vegas has always been a popular location for all sorts of entertainment, but in recent years it has become especially popular for themed entertainment experiences. Now a new themed escape room is available but it’s not for the faint of heart. Escape IT, an escape room experience based on the movies IT and IT: Chapter Two, which together complete Stephen King's opus, is now open, and it sounds absolutely worth checking out.

Escape rooms have been an ever-growing area of interactive and themed entertainment, but the Escape IT experience sounds like it’s going to dwarf them all. It includes more than 20 rooms within 30,000 square feet, making this an absolutely massive escape room. Escape IT is the latest licensed escape room from Egan Escape productions, which has previously designed escape rooms based on Blair Witch and Saw, both also in Las Vegas.

Escape IT will ultimately cover two separate escape rooms, one based on the first IT feature film, which is open now, and a second separate experience based on IT: Chapter Two which will open later this year. The experience will see guests take on the role of people searching for Derry’s missing children, traveling between multiple locations seen in the movies. Escape IT promises state-of-the-art special effects as well as a combination of animatronics and live actors to tell the story.

The biggest difference between this and your average escape room, however, is that most of the time you’re only working against a clock, not a murderous clown who wants to eat you. Pennywise will be chasing down guests as they work their way through the escape room. It’s unclear if he can actually catch you, but I’d rather not find out.

Las Vegas has become the home to more and more themed entertainment over the last several years. It’s currently the home of Area15, an entire themed entertainment complex that includes Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, and will soon include another horror-themed experience from Universal Experiences and Destinations. It’s expected to be a larger-scale version of Universal’s popular Halloween Horror Nights.

It could also turn out to be an escape room-style experience as well. Universal recently opened the Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort which includes escape rooms based on Back to the Future and Jurassic World. Combining this idea with a Halloween Horror Nights-type experience would make a lot of sense. Although if that’s the case, they may have an uphill battle when compared to what Escape IT has put together.

Horror is the perfect genre to blend with an escape room experience. Assuming, of course, that you can handle it. Honestly, I'm not sure I could handle actually being inside a horror movie myself, but for anybody who has ever dreamed of such a thing, that option is now available.