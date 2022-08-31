Wait, Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights Will Include Vomit And Poop?

Every year Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Florida is one of the most popular attractions of the entire theme park year. While other parks might try to go for a more family friendly Halloween, Universal is ready to scare the hell out of you, and this year, it seems the event will also gross you out. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will be vomiting all over you this year, and that’s not even the most disgusting part.

CinemaBlend recently got a behind-the-scenes tour of a couple of the houses at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, The Horrors of Blumhouse, which includes elements from both the body swapping Freaky and the new horror hotness Black Phone as well as the Legends Collide house. In speaking with John Murdy the Creative Director behind the event he explained that one thing that several of the houses have in common this year is that they’ll be dumping many bodily fluids on guests. But don’t worry, it’s only water. Murdy explained…

There’s a lot of unpleasant things being either vomited on you this year or, we have an outhouse that explodes, we have crows that poop on you…creative use of water effects this year.

It was as part of the Freaky portion of the house that John Murdy talked about all the things that will vomit all over you. In the opening scene of Freaky , a young man gets murdered with a wine bottle, resulting, in the house, in what Murdy calls “bloody whiny spew” all over the guests, though it’s really just water mixed with compressed air. Check out the scene below.

I mean. Of course we know Halloween Horror Nights isn’t going to actually vomit on us. I’m pretty sure the park doesn’t want to buy everybody new clothes, but when you get caught up in the moment it can still feel disgusting when you know what an exploding outhouse represents. Is that really just water, or is it…something else? Gross.

But, of course, creativity and horror is what people go to Universal parks for during Halloween. The various houses are supposed to make guests scream in terror and for some there is going to be nothing scarier than getting covered in vomit from a disgusting creature.

There’s a lot to be excited about this year if you’re a fan of Halloween Horror Nights. There are new houses that celebrate classic monsters like Dracula, The Mummy, and The Wolfman . Jordan Peele’s newest film, Nope , which was only added to Universal Studios Hollywood about a month ago , will be a major part of Terror Tram, combined with another of his hits, Us , and we’ll also see an updated version of the original Halloween that hits just as Halloween Ends hits theaters.

They’ll also be entirely new houses, like The Weeknd inspired After Hours house, that transforms the pop star’s music into a horror movie of its own. Halloween Horror Nights gets underway at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 6.