Chris Evans Just Dropped A Video Of Himself At Disneyland To Shut Up The Haters Claiming Photoshop

As if playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn’t scored him enough Disney cred, Chris Evans is extending his Mouse House reach as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming movie Lightyear. As part of making the promotional rounds for the Toy Story spinoff, Evans stopped by Disneyland after the Lightyear premiere to pose with some of the theme park’s face characters, but he was then peppered with accusations online that he was photoshopped into those pictures. Well, haters, Evans has provided video proof that he was indeed at The Happiest Place on Earth.

This all stems from the way Chris Evans simply stood with his hands in his pockets in a pair of pictures, one of which had Woody, Buzz Lighyear, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Joy and Sadness behind the actor, while in the other, he was standing next to Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their best Woody and Buzz cosplay. Sure, the pose may have been awkward, but Evans made it clear he was actually at Disneyland, as you’ll see below in the video he shared on Twitter:

See?! I WAS there! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ttpLtpv7ddJune 15, 2022 See more

So let’s put this matter to rest: Chris Evans set himself up outside of Pixar Pier at Disneyland for that photo event, and was not, in fact, photoshopped in there. Could he have chosen a different pose in each picture? Yes, but at least Evans acknowledged the awkwardness, saying on his Instagram Stories after the original pictures went up that he just has “a very disciplined pose.” That tracks, as the man stands in front of a camera for a living, so he’s gotten used to holding certain poses. Still, the next time he’s in a photoshoot similar to the one at Disneyland, he should consider varying it up a bit so he doesn’t have to prove himself after the fact with a video again.

Although there is a Buzz Lightyear walking around Disneyland, that one is based off the toy version that Tim Allen voiced in the Toy Story movies. However, Chris Evans is represented at the theme park through the MCU’s version of Captain America (including the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan’s zombie form), but maybe after Lightyear has some time to shine in theaters, maybe Disneyland will throw in a version of Buzz modeled after the actual space ranger. Regardless, anticipation is running high for the debut of Evans’ Buzz, although Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton recently expressed her dissatisfaction that Allen wasn’t brought back for the role.

Chris Evans is joined in Lightyear’s voice cast by Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules and Uzo Aruba, among others, while behind the scenes, Angus MacLane directed the animated movie and co-wrote the script with Jason Headley. The public will be able to judge the movie for themselves starting this weekend, but you can read CinemaBlend’s review of Lightyear now.