Disneyland's Latest Halloween Party Included Zombie Captain America And He Looks Terrifying

Halloween Time is one of the most popular seasons to visit Disneyland. Whether its Haunted Mansion Holiday, some special food item, or just slightly relaxed costume rules, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting Disneyland during the spooky season. But this year, fans have been raving about the after-hours event, the Oogie Boogie Bash, and over the weekend the party got even scarier when zombie Captain America arrived at Avengers Campus.

While the Oogie Boogie Bash has been going on for a few weeks, and has included several brand new villains, including WandaVision’s own Agatha Harkness, fans were surprised last night when another Marvel character arrived to scare the guests. Zombie Cap looks absolutely perfect and absolutely terrifying.

pic.twitter.com/xgKNQbSZxPOctober 18, 2021 See more

Zombie Cap is an entirely new character for the parks who had not been previously announced as being part of the Oogie Boogie Bash. There really wasn’t a need to promote him, the after hours events has been sold out for months, so it’s not like Disneyland was going to sell more tickets if they announced Zombie Captain America ahead of time.

Still, this is pretty cool, and honestly, one of the scariest looking things Disney has ever shown off. Disney has always tried to balance the scares with the fact that the parks are meant to be family friendly and very much for all audiences. For that reason the stuff that’s supposed to be scary is rarely too scary. The Haunted Mansion has its moments, but it also has some humor to help balance things out.

The Universal Studios parks and Halloween Horror Nights are the places that theme park fans tend to go if they want legitimately terrifying stuff, but there are many that would love to see Disney do something similar. One can imagine Avengers Campus just infested with Marvel Zombies at night being more than a little chilling.

Here’s video of Zombie Captain America at the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure - pic.twitter.com/YzfeLSAD2IOctober 18, 2021 See more

Based on fan response it seems pretty much everybody is loving Zombie Cap. The only exceptions are east coast fans who aren’t going to Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash, and are instead going to Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Boo Bash. It’s generally agreed upon at this point that Disneyland’s Halloween event is far superior to the one happening at Walt Disney World.

One of the things that Disneyland has done really well is keep Avengers Campus alive with new characters. We saw Loki appear in his Disney+ series outfit shortly after Loki debuted. Shang-Chi was in Avengers Campus as soon as his movie was out. Now, we’re seeing a Marvel Zombie arrive not long after that episode of What If…? Hit the streaming service.

There are still a few more nights of the Oogie Boogie Bash left, and we’ll likely see Zombie Captain America make an appearance at all of them. The question now is if there are still more characters left to debut. Could we see more Marvel Zombies, like a zombie Iron Man or Spider-Man?