Demi Lovato Broke Out Her 'Camp Rock Knees' At Disneyland, And The Fans And I Think 'She Won The Internet'
Demi Lovato said "This is Me" all over Disneyland resort and it's magical.
Celebrities love visiting Disneyland Resort as much as the rest of us, but when that celebrity is also a former Disney star, it’s like the stars have aligned to give us something great. Such was the case when Demi Lovato recently visited the Happiest Place on Earth and brought her “Camp Rock Knees” with her.
If you’ve seen the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock once or a hundred times, you need no explanation. (If you haven’t, get a Disney+ subscription and watch both it and its superior sequel immediately.) Demi Lovato’s knees have become famous due to the TV feature, at least on the internet, and on a recent trip to Disneyland that she posted to TikTok she broke out the performative knees and the film's song “This is Me” in various spots across the resort. Check it out.
@ddlovato
2025 I’m coming for you 🖤♬ Follow joefloww_ for clear skin - Joe Floww
Needless to say, fans are here for this one.
Camp Rock Fans Are Loving The "Dis-Knees"
As a fan of the Camp Rock movies and of Disneyland, this is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet in quite some time. It’s fun and funny, and I’m not the only one who thinks so. The replies to Lovato’s video are full of comments loving this, and they’re not just from fans but from other stars and major organizations.
- She did it. She won the internet. 👑 - GRAMMY Museum
- we cannot thank you enough for this Spotify
- Forreal - Olivia Rodrigo
- exactly what we KNEEded - matthewscottm
- I wanna go to Disknee Land 😩💖 - Vinny Thomas
If you’re not familiar with this iconic dance move, check out the performance of "This Is Me" from Camp Rock, and watch her pull the same move early in the song.
While I love everything about this video, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed one particularly interesting shot that makes the whole thing even better.
Demi Lovato Got Evac’d From Radiator Springs Racers
If you pay attention to the video, you’ll notice one of the spots where Demi Lovato breaks out the knee bends is while she’s walking along the track of Radiator Springs Racers, one of the best rides at Disney California Adventure. It turns out the ride briefly broke down while she was on it, requiring Lovato and her friend Ally Pettitti, who posted to TikTok, to be evacuated.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
@allypetitti ♬ We Are The People - Empire Of The Sun
It’s one thing to break out the “dis-knees” at Lovato calls them, on Pixar Pier, it’s quite another to be able to do it in a place that most people don’t. As a Disney celebrity, Demi Lovato probably gets special opportunities to see things most guests don’t, but it’s sort of hilarious that in this case, it happened because something broke down.
Many Disney Channel stars have distanced themselves from the Mouse House after moving on in their careers and Lovato has some very justifiable reasons if she chose to do the same. As a fan, it’s great to see her still embracing her Camp Rock youth, which so many clearly love.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Disney Adults Only: There Will Be No Kids Allowed At Epcot's Newest Addition And It Sounds Like Heaven
Nobody's Talking About The Elephant In The Room When It Comes To Massive Changes Disney World And Disneyland Are Making