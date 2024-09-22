Charlize Theron Has A Disneyland-Related Take On Spooky Season, And As A Theme Park Lover Myself I Totally Get It

For me, there’s no place I’d rather be on any given day than Disneyland. I’ve been there more times than I can count, but it’s still a place where magic takes over and stress melts away as soon as you walk through the gates. The only thing better than a normal day at Disneyland is when that day is a holiday, and Disneyland Resort does Halloween up right. Just ask Charlize Theron.

In a post to Instagram, Theron says that the spooky season doesn’t officially begin until she visits Disneyland. I can’t disagree with that at all. Halloween at Disneyland is an incredible time to visit, and you can tell by her pictures that Charlize Theron gets that.

While I’m not even as big a fan of Halloween in general as a lot of people, I do love Halloween at Disneyland Resort. It’s the little ways that things change. Charlize Theron’s picture next to the Stanley monument, now wearing a black traffic cone like a witch’s hat, inside Cars Land at Disney California Adventure is a prime example.

At night, when the lights come on, the whole mood of the park changes. Theron has a picture of Cars Land at night that shows some of that. I love walking by the Halloween Tree in Disneyland’s Frontierland. The projections on the wall of the Carthay Circle Restaurant or the Headless Horseman statue on Buena Vista Street just add to the ambiance.

While it’s certainly not to the terrifying levels of Halloween Horror Nights at a Universal Park, it’s a more family-friendly level of spookiness that is just fun to experience. Night is the best time to be in any theme park, and Disneyland at Halloween only more so.

Theron and her family are clearly living their best Disney life. This is their second theme park trip this year, as the family hit Walt Disney World over Spring Break. Theron doesn’t usually get put in the same class of celebrity Disney superfans like Rebel Wilson, John Stamos and Neil Patrick Harris, but maybe she will be if she continues to hit the parks this frequently.

I guess for me, the spooky season hasn’t started yet because I haven’t been to Disneyland yet. I went to the Oogie Boogie Bash last year, but decided to take this year off. Although, that may not have been a bad choice since Oogie Boogie Bash treats have been of questionable quality this year.

If there’s anything better than Halloween at Disneyland, it’s Christmas at Disneyland. I adore the holiday season in the parks, as the season of joy is only more joyful at Disneyland. With Tiana's Bayau Adventure opening at Disneyland soon, it's going to be an even better season. I’ll be looking forward to that, and I feel like Charlize Theron probably enjoys it too.