Dick Nunis, Disney Legend And 'Walt's Apprentice' Has Died At 91
Dick Nunis's impact on Disney Parks is rivaled only by Walt Disney himself.
In the history of Disney Parks, there are only a handful of people whose contribution has been as important as Walt or Roy Disney themselves. One of those is Dick Nunis. He spent his entire professional career working for, and under the wing, of Walt Disney and watched the single Disneyland theme park he helped open transform into the global resort destinations we know today. Disney Parks have lost one of the greats as Dick Nunis has passed away at 91.
Journalist David Koenig broke the news of Nunis' passing. On Twitter he posted that he learned through a mutual friend of the death of the Disney Legend, saying simply
The news of Nunis' passing has since been confirmed by The Walt Disney Company in a press release.
Known as "Walt's Apprentice," a title which he used for his memoir released last year, Nunis went to work in the operations department developing training materials for Disneyland's first Cast Members in 1955 under fellow Disney Legend Van France. He retired 44 years later to the day as the head of Walt Disney Attractions, the division now known as Parks, Experiences, and Products. He was named a Disney Legend that same year.
Many of the principles that France and Nunis developed for Disneyland Cast Members are still used in the parks today. Disney has a very different way of approaching its business than other organizations, and Nunis had a major hand in that. In Walt's Apprentice, he wrote...
Nunis' achievements are many. In his book, he relates that he strongly advocated for Disneyland's first thrill ride, which was eventually brought about with the Matterhorn Bobsleds, still one of Disneyland's best attractions today. He was the director of park operations when work first began on the project that would become Walt Disney World. All but two of the current Disney Theme Parks opened during Nunis' tenure with the company.
Dick Nunis has a Main Street U.S.A. window that calls him a People Mover. Not to be confused with the popular Wedway PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom, Nunis developed a reputation as a man who, in his words in Walt's Apprentice, could "keep guests happily engaged as they move through your property."
In a post to Instagram in 2021 Joe Rhode, the Walt Disney Imagineering brain behind Disney's Animal Kingdom, gave Nunis significant credit for making the park happen, and also making the famously laid-back Imagineer feel at home. Rhode wrote...
Dick Nunis fell in love with the Orlando area when developing Disney World, and he eventually moved there. Disney reports it was there, surrounded by his family, that he passed away. Dick Nunis will be missed and anybody that loves Disney Parks owes him a great debt.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Mike Reyes