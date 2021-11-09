Monsters Inc. Cast: What The Original Voice Actors Are Doing Now

Pixar was one of those movie studios I always gravitated towards when i was growing up, due to the fact that I loved their stories, amazing animation, and ability to make me and my parents cry. One of my favorite Pixar films has always been Monsters Inc. Whether that was because I looked like Boo as a toddler, or because I love re-watching it now as an adult, it’s always stood out to me as one of Pixar’s best films .

But, with such a long list of stars, where are the Monsters Inc. cast members nowadays, such as John Goodman and Billy Crystal? If you’ve wondered where your favorite working duo of monsters have been, look no further than here.

(Image credit: Pixar)

John Goodman (Sulley)

Sulley was a kind-hearted monster who took on the role of looking after Boo while trying to get her back to the human world, and he was voiced by the famous John Goodman. If you’ve heard of his name before, that shouldn’t be a shock.

Goodman has been around in TV and movies for a long time. For a sample of his live-action work since Monsters Inc., he appeared in the autobiographical musical movie, Beyond The Sea, the comedy, Evan Almighty, the black and white feature, The Artist, the action thriller film, Patriots Day, the Charlize Theron -led film, Atomic Blonde, and more.

Goodman has also done voice work several times, for films like The Jungle Book 2, Bee Movie, and the Disney animated feature , The Princess and the Frog. He also voiced Sully again in Monsters University.

John Goodman has also made regular appearances on television. Currently, he stars in the HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones, and on The Conners as Dan Conner. He led the Amazon original series , Alpha House, and was a regular on the first season of the HBO's, Treme. Right now, reprising his Sulley with the Monsters at Work cast on Disney+.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/ABC)

Billy Crystal (Mike)

As the second half of the original duo in Monsters Inc., Mike was the comedic monster to Sulley’s more relaxed one, creating hilarious moments that made both kids and parents snicker. Famed comedian and actor Billy Crystal voiced Mike, and has done plenty since his role in the famous Pixar film.

Besides reprising the role of Mike in both Monsters University and the Disney+ original series, Monsters at Work, Crystal has appeared in both movies and television shows. In terms of film, he provided his voice for the Studio Ghibli film , Howl’s Moving Castle, appeared in Tooth Fairy, I’m Still Here, Untogether, Here Today, and many others.

However, Crystal has also shined on TV. He starred as himself in The Comedians, appeared in three episodes of Web Therapy, and has done several documentary and guest appearances as well. Crystal also hosted the Academy Awards twice since Monsters Inc., in 2004 and 2012.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/YouTube)

Mary Gibbs (Boo)

I know you all love Boo from Monsters Inc., and now she’s all grown up! Mary Gibbs, who voiced Boo when she was only five years old, has stepped out of the spotlight since her voice role in the movie. Besides providing the voice of Boo in many Monsters Inc. related projects, she also provided some additional voices in the Pixar film Inside Out.

Other than that, Gibbs is living her life happily. She has a YouTube channel called Boo All Grown Up where she talks about voice work and her life, and has said that being a part of Monsters Inc. was something that was very special to her, according to Newsweek :

Growing up being a part of, of that movie, it's been really awesome.

Trust me, Mary Gibbs, we believe that too. Who could ever forget your adorable voice saying, “Kitty!”

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/TBS)

Steve Buscemi (Randall)

Randall was certainly an annoying workplace villain in Monsters Inc., and Steve Buscemi did a great job voicing him. Besides reprising Randall in Monsters University in 2013, Buscemi is an actor who has been active in Hollywood for years, and hasn’t slowed down.

With movies, Buscemi has appeared in a variety of them, including but not limited to the Spy Kids series, the Adam Sandler -led comedy, Grown Ups, the Netflix film, The Ridiculous 6, and the political satire, The Death of Stalin.

Buscemi has also appeared in several television shows. He starred in the lead role in the HBO series, Boardwalk Empire, hosts the web television series, Park Bench with Steve Buscemi, and has a main role in Miracle Workers alongside Daniel Radcliffe. He's also appeared in The Sopranos, 30 Rock, and more.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/United Artists)

James Coburn (Henry J. Waternoose III)

Waternoose was always up to no good in Monsters Inc., and he was voiced by James Coburn. Unfortunately, Coburn passed away shortly after Monsters Inc. was released, but prior to his passing, Coburn had an impressive list of credits. He was famed for many of his westerns, such as The Magnificent Seven, Hell Is For Heroes, The Great Escape and so many more.

His last project was The Mists of Avalon, a miniseries that he helped produce, which garnered him a Primetime Emmy nomination.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/ABC)

Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae)

Celia was an adorable, snake-headed creature who, honestly, deserved much more love from Mike in Monsters Inc. Jennifer Tilly voiced Celia in the Pixar film, and reprised her role in Monsters at Work on Disney+.

While Celia is a bubbly monster, Jennifer Tilly is known the most for a much darker, sinister role - voicing Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky franchise , a.k.a., the bride of Chucky. She's played this part for many years, and is currently doing so in the Chucky TV series .

Besides her impact on the horror genre, Tilly has appeared in several other films and TV shows. With movies, she had a role in Disney’s The Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy, Home on the Range, Tideland, 7 Days to Vegas and more. On TV, she has been voicing Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy for two decades, played Crystal in Out of Practice, and guest starred in many shows.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Bob Peterson (Roz)

Roz is watching you, always watching you, and this loveable yet disgusting monster was played by Bob Peterson. While you might not recognize his face, you’ll surely recognize his voice. Peterson is a Pixar animator, screenwriter, storyboard supervisor, director, and voice actor for the company.

He has worked on several films, including co-directing Up, and writing for Up and Finding Nemo. As an actor, he voiced Mr. Ray in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, Dug in Up (a role he reprised for the Disney+ original show , Dug Days), and provided several additional voices for many of the Pixar films. He also directed and wrote for Forky Asks a Question.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/CBS)

John Ratzenberger (Yeti)

Be careful, you don’t want to get banished! The Yeti was a symbol of what can happen to a monster at Monsters Inc., and was played by John Ratzenberger, a role he reprised in both Monsters University (at the tail end of the film) and Monsters at Work.

Ratzenberger is a name that should sound very familiar to Disney and Pixar followers. Ratzenberger has offered his voice to several iconic characters in Pixar films, such as Hamm in the Toy Story franchise , Mack in Cars, The Underminer in The Incredibles franchise, and many, many more. He appeared in the first 22 Pixar films.

Besides that, he’s also had a prominent career in both film and television. He had a voice role in Spirited Away, The Village Barbershop, Planes, and others. On television, Ratzenberger appeared in 8 Simple Rules, hosted Made in America, had a role in Legit, and appeared in Just Roll with It, along with several guest roles. Don’t be surprised if he appears in another Pixar film soon.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/Lionsgate)

Frank Oz (Jeff Fungus)

I mean, how can you now know who Frank Oz is if you’re into voice-actors? Jeff Fungus was a bit of a minor character in Monsters Inc., but he was played by the iconic Frank Oz, who is known for voicing probably one of the most famous characters in cinema history - Yoda from the Star Wars series, in several films and TV shows.

Besides Star Wars, Frank Oz has done plenty in film and TV. He had a minor voice role in Inside Out, voiced a robot in Zathura, appeared on screen in one of the best recent mystery movies , Knives Out, and many others. Oz is also a puppeteer, and has not only used his talents for Yoda, but for several The Muppets projects, including Muppets Tonight. His latest television credit was voicing Yoda in Star Wars Rebels.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney)

Daniel Gerson (Needleman And Smitty)

As the two little workermen in Monsters Inc., Needleman and Smitty offered some great comedic moments, as voiced by Daniel Gerson. Gerson primarily worked as a screenwriter for Pixar, working on the screenplays for both Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, as well as the Disney feature, Big Hero 6, and contributed to many other Disney/Pixar films like Zooptopia, Cars and more.

He also lent his voice to a minor role as the Desk Sargent in Big Hero 6. Gerson sadly passed away in 2016 due to brain cancer, while working on Cars 3.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney)

Steve Susskind (Jerry Slugworth)

The best announcer Monsters Inc. had. Jerry Slugworth was voiced by Steve Susskind. He had voice roles in movies like The Emperor's New Groove, Osmosis Jones, The Iron Giant ,and more prior to Monsters Inc.

He also appeared in television shows like Married…with Children, NewsRadio, Seinfeld, Frasier, The Tick. Susskind passed away in 2005, with his last credit being Dog Gone Love.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/Showtime)

Bonnie Hunt (Ms. Flint)

Another great coach for scarers, Ms. Flint was voiced by Bonnie Hunt. Hunt has appeared in many films such as Cheaper by the Dozen, the Tom Cruise films Jerry Maguire and Rain Main, the Tom Hanks-led, The Green Mile, and more.

She’s also done voice work for A Bug’s Life, voiced Sally in the Cars series, and has voiced Dolly in the Toy Story series since 2011. She also voiced Bonnie Hopps, the mother of the protagonist in Zootopia. With TV, she appeared in her own television series, Life with Bonnie, produced and hosted The Bonnie Hunt Show, had a recurring voice role in Sofia the First, and reprised the role of Ms. Flint in Monsters at Work.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney)

Jeff Pidgeon (Thaddeus “Phlegm” Bile)

Thaddeus Bile, otherwise known as Phlegm, was voiced by Jeff Pidgeon, another employee of Pixar. He primarily works as a screenwriter, animator, and a storyboard artist, but provides his voice for some of their movies as well.

He voiced roles in the Toy Story series, such as those famous green Aliens, as well as provided additional voices for WALL-E. He also voiced Mr. Spell on Forky Asks a Question on Disney+, and voiced Fly on Dug Days.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney/Showtime)

Laraine Newman (Ms. Nesbit)

Last up is Ms. Nesbit, voiced by Laraine Newman. In film, she appeared in The Sum of All Fears, Ready or Knot, and The Late Bloomer.

On television, she had a role in 7th Heaven, According to Jim, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and several guest appearances in many shows.

Goodness, with so many amazing creators and actors on this project, it’s no wonder Monsters Inc. was such a success. Now, if I could just see Boo all grown up in animation, that would be fantastic.