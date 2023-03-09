Disney World Dad Goes Viral On Instagram After ‘Training’ For A Day In The Parks With His Kids (And Kelly Clarkson Can’t Get Enough)

Walt Disney World may be the most magical place on earth but a significant vacation in the vacation kingdom is going to set you back a lot of time and money. There’s a lot that you need to know in order to get the most out of your experience, and if you’re going with a family, there are a lot of extra people to consider. One dad has gone viral on Instagram getting himself into Disney World shape, and even Kelly Clarkson appreciates it.

The video that’s gone viral shows the dad in question on a treadmill working out, but he’s doing so with his small children, practicing the way he will carry and hold them when they inevitably get tired of walking, start to get upset, or do all the things that kids are going to do all the time, whether they’re at Walt Disney World or not. Check it out.

It’s a pretty funny collection that any parent who has been to a theme park will recognize. We’ve all had those moments where kids get sleepy or upset and you need to deal with them. After a long day in the parks sometimes kids are just done and you basically have to drag them out.

However, I am going to take issue with “The Parade View” because that one is just rude. While I understand that kids often can’t see Disney World parades or fireworks over the heads of other adults, you’re just making the problem worse for the people behind you when you put your kid on your shoulders. On behalf of short dads everywhere, let’s end this practice once and for all.

A lot of people have loved this video since it went live in January, but above all, there was Kelly Clarkson who recently invited both parents onto The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the viral video. The family frequently visits Disney so they know of what they speak. Check out the full interview below.

These days it really does feel like a trip to Walt Disney World requires a lot of work ahead of time. From buying tickets (Do you need park hopper?) to getting park reservations that are entirely separate, there are a lot of things to consider. You'll need to get those all-important dining reservations early if you want to eat in the most popular places. Then you need to decide whether to buy Genie+ or not. There are just a lot of decisions that need to be made before you arrive. A Disney World vacation is hard work. And honestly, getting a little physical exercise in beforehand isn’t a bad idea. Disney World is going to get your steps in even without having to chase kids around the park.