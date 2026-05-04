Ever Wondered Which Side Of The Force You're On? Disney World Has Fun New Way To Test Your Star Wars Allegiance

At Walt Disney World Resort, choosing between the Light Side and the Dark Side just got a little sweeter. For this year’s May the 4th celebrations, Disney has introduced a playful dessert with a hidden twist: the “Your Chosen Path” cupcake, a cookies-and-cream creation that comes with a secret lightsaber color baked inside. Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios throughout May, the cupcake turns a classic theme park treat into a miniature personality test for Star Wars franchise fans. If you’ve ever wondered what side of the force you’re on, here’s a sweet treat to decide your fate.

In a video from the Instagram account MindofaGeek, a park visitor chats with a Disney cast member about how the cupcakes are made and what to expect. These treats come with marshmallow buttercream, chocolate candy “rocks,” and a cool white chocolate X-Wing on top. But the real surprise happens when you take that first bite and see the hidden color inside. It’s a fun reference to the Kyber crystals that power lightsabers in the Star Wars universe, as the cast member explains:

Red and blue are the most common… and you’ve got green and purple, which is every 50 cupcakes, and white, which is every 100 cupcakes. So it’s completely random, you never know what you’re going to get. It could be any color.

The pastry's randomness is what makes it so fun. Most guests will probably stick to familiar Jedi-versus-Sith flavors, but a few lucky ones might find some rarer options. You don’t see purple, which is famously connected to Mace Windu, or white, tied to Ahsoka Tano, very often. That makes the dessert feel more like a collectible than just a regular snack.

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But don’t go walking up to your local Disney park employee expecting to get a heads up on which cupcake is which. The cast member in the video admits that even she doesn’t know what each cupcake will reveal in advance. She continued:

I don’t know what it is. People are always like, ‘You know what it is,’ and I’m like, ‘I have no idea.’

The uncertainty taps into the same instinct that fuels trading cards or blind-box collectibles, where the thrill comes as much from the reveal as the item itself. Only here, you eat the surprise inside.

The cupcake is just one piece of a larger May the 4th rollout across Disney parks. According to Disney Parks blog, this year’s lineup includes returning favorites like the Wookiee Cookie and new additions such as the Pink Milk beverage and themed novelty items, including lightsaber swizzle sticks and collectible drink containers. The Disney fan account @DisneyforFoodies shared a wonderful breakdown of everything you can expect to see below.

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For longtime Star Wars fans, that question has always been part of the fun. Are you drawn to the discipline of the Jedi, or the raw power of the Sith? Do you fall somewhere in between? Disney’s latest tasty offering gives fans a chance to answer that question and satisfy their sweet tooth, finally.

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The timing doesn’t hurt, either. May is shaping up to be a busy stretch for Star Wars fans, with new park offerings arriving just ahead of the franchise’s next theatrical release. The upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hit the 2026 movie calendar on May 22, 2026. But if you’re already itching for a trip back to that galaxy far, far away, all the movies in order, live-action shows, and animated series are all streaming with a Disney+ subscription.