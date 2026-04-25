I've Seen A Lot Of Popcorn Bucket Gimmicks, So I Didn't Know Transformers' Take With Light Up Optimus Prime Eyes Would Have My Heart

It’s no secret we’re in the era of popcorn buckets, given all the drops movie theaters and studios are constantly announcing to coincide with upcoming movie releases. But, hold on… I think Universal Studios might have just given other popcorn buckets a run for their money with its new light-up Transformers popcorn bucket.

CityWalk at Universal Studios in Hollywood is a great place to shop for merchandise without actually buying a ticket to go inside the parks. And, you have to check out this Transformers popcorn bucket in one of the shopping center’s stores:

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Look how adorable this Optimus Prime is! It’s basically a toy you can walk around the theme parks with around your neck or take to the movies with you, and this little buddy has my heart. And based on the background, I’m guessing this is from the main studio store. Not only do his eyes light up, but there’s a fun little compartment in the back of his head to store the popcorn. According to the video from @beckypluseli on Instagram, the bucket costs $35. My main curiosity has to do with how heavy it is.

This Optimus Prime popcorn bucket is just one of many popcorn buckets that have come out lately. The Super Mario Galaxy movie had a pretty good Yoshi popcorn bucket, and this week, a Top Gun bucket that looks like a Maverick helmet was announced to go with the movie's return to theaters for one week in May. The Devil Wears Prada 2 also announced a red popcorn purse that will allow fans to accessorize with their containers. Oh, and did you see the outhouse Shrek one for the movie’s 25th anniversary re-release?

There are honestly way too many popcorn buckets to keep track of these days, but the design of the Transformers one just hits better for me than a lot of these others. If you’re wondering when you can take a Transformers popcorn bucket into a theater to enjoy a movie from the franchise, there is currently a Transformers film being developed by Paramount, and it could involve Michael Bay. It was also announced this past fall that an animated series that will feature both Transformers and G.I. Joe is in the works from Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman.

The most recent Transformers movie was the 2024 animated flick starring the voice talents of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm. It was a commercial disappointment, considering it made just $129 million in a world where past movies have made over $1.1 billion.

However, overall, hype for this franchise remains! Now, we need to get back to this amazing light-up popcorn bucket. This new piece of merch goes to show you can show your love for Transformers without having to wait for the next movie.