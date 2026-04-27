I’ve Got $99 Problems, But This Summer Disney World Ain’t One

Inflation has entered pretty much every corridor of our lives at this point, including vacation fun. There’s been a lot of talk about the increased cost of taking a family to a theme park over the last five years. Like everything else, inflation has impacted vacation prices, and the Happiest Place on Earth is not immune from price increases, particularly when the parks get busy. With dynamic pricing, some days costs have gotten significantly worse just when it comes to entry, but this summer there’s a $99 reason to give Walt Disney World a whirl.

$99 Dollars Is A Super Cheap Disney World (Or Disneyland) Day

Sure, there are other extra costs when you stay at Walt Disney World, but there are going to be some days this summer where Disney World and Disneyland are rolling out cheaper tickets for families. Right now, the base price day in the parks costs $119, and that's not even factoring in Park Hopper or Park Hopper+ costs. Do you and your family want to visit over a holiday season?

Well, in that case, prepare to shell out far more, with one-day tickets sometimes costing as much as $209 dollars. If you are a family of four or more, those costs add up really fast. This summer, some dates will be cheaper in the hot months of August and September, per usual, but there's also a 4-park deal Walt Disney World is rolling out that will give families access to one of the parks per day for four days. The cost works out to $99 per day, and you can read more on Disney's site.

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Summer used to be a prime time for families to visit Walt Disney World, but it's getting increasingly warm and sticky, and to top it all off, hurricane season blows through Florida between June and November. This might be Disney's way of getting more people into the parks during this window, but honestly, it's not a problem to me. A deal can be made for selfish reasons by a company, and still be a good deal for the families involved.

One thing is clear: the Disney Parks on both coasts are certainly pushing the summer experience in 2026.

Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum said in a statement (via USA Today) the company wants to make the summer really “count” this year. That means new experiences and more options for families to head to both Disney World and Disneyland.

We know families plan their visits carefully, so our focus is simple: make every moment count. This summer, we’re delivering more experiences, more excitement, and more ways to create lasting memories – on both coasts.

When I first moved to Los Angeles well over a decade ago, my husband and I could nab Disney parks tickets for under a hundred bucks. Things have changed drastically in terms of prices since then, and I'm not just talking about the entry fee. I'm talking about things I took for granted: like the loss of the Fast Pass in favor of Lightning Lane, the loss of the Magical Express at Disney World and so much more. Some things have changed for the better though, and there's no doubt the ride experiences and the food options in most of the parks have gotten better and better.

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So, if you haven't turned out in a while, there's 99 reasons to go back this year.