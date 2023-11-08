A Disneyland Fan Took Her Latino Father To Galaxy’s Edge For The First Time Years After Star Wars Changed His Life

Star Wars has been a major movie franchise for over 40 years, which means it has had a significant impact on multiple generations. People who saw the original movie as young adults may be introducing grandchildren to it today. But one Disneyland fan recently introduced her Star Wars-loving father to the galaxy, far, far away in a whole new way by taking him to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and it’s all quite emotional.

Fellow theme park reporter, and general all-around lovely person, Sabina Graves posted a pair of videos to Instagram which have been getting a lot of love. They show her father, who watched the original Star Wars as a child in Mexico, experiencing Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland for the first time. The joy on his face as he sees the Millennium Falcon cannot be properly described, it must simply be seen.

In this moment, Dad is all of us. If you’re a big Star Wars fan who has been to Galaxy’s Edge, I just have to assume that you had a similar reaction to seeing Chewbacca or the Millennium Falcon. The Falcon especially is an incredible set piece, one that, in many ways is more “real” than anything ever designed for the movies.

Sabina talks about how trips to Disneyland for her own birthday were a way they celebrated, so this was her birthday present to her Star Wars-loving dad. That makes all of it just that little bit more special. They’re certainly not the only family that shares a love of Star Wars.

But if there’s one thing that’s even more amazing than seeing the Millennium Falcon, it’s flying the Millennium Falcon. In a follow-up video, we see Dad on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. He’s in the co-pilot seat, which is, without question, the best spot on the ride because you get to pull the lever that takes you into hyperspace. This act is guaranteed to make any Star Wars fan smile, and it certainly does that here.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a truly unique location. It’s unlike any other land at Disneyland or Walt Disney World when it comes to making you feel like you’re inside the world created by the films by simply walking around. Even though the planet Batuu was created specifically for the theme parks, it feels distinctly Star Wars. Whether you visit Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney World, it's worth the trip.

I never get tired of walking through Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during my trips to Disneyland. I often don't even bother with either of the rides. I just enjoy walking through the land, maybe seeing one of the Star Wars characters also wandering through, as if we're both just visiting. Maybe grabbing a glass of green milk, which is superior to blue milk.