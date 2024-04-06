I Just Learned About Disneyland’s Hug Rule, And It’s The Sweetest Thing Ever

Some days more than others, we could all use a hug. Kids especially believe in the power of a moment of comfort and warmth, and if anyone understands that, it’s the folks behind everything new at Disneyland and other Disney Parks. I can now confidently say that, as I’ve just learned about the company’s “Hug Rule,” and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

Thanks to social media user @ErinAdvocates, I was taught this really sweet lesson that even Frozen’s Olaf would know to follow. Per the comments on the Facebook variant of this post, this is what the basic letter of the Disney Hug Rule states:

Disney Hug Rule: The character isn’t to pull away until the child pulls away. You never know how much they really need that hug and it’s just something small that can have a big impact.

Even Disney cast members understand how important and sacred this process is to those who visit these places of magic. As 2022’s return of Disney character hugs showed us, adults are just as into the hugs as kids. Though I’d think the rules are different for when grown ups hug a cast member/costumed character, as we wouldn’t want anyone to be a creep and abuse the system.

Knowing the rule is one thing, but seeing it in action is another. Thanks to @ErinAdvocates’ Instagram presence, you can actually see the moment in question that sparked this particular knowledge being dished out. Just make sure you have tissues on hand as you watch this:

It's also encouraging that Disney Parents love that this rule is even in place. The commenter explaining this phenomenon hit it on the head when they mentioned that no one really knows how much a young seeker of magic needs that special moment of kindness. And while it may not be wishing on a star, but for a child to truly believe they’re standing there with Rapunzel is just as magical.

So the next time you head over to a Disney Park, and you see a little one being friendly at a character meet and greet, keep this in mind. You may have to budget a little more time for your own day of merriment, but know that in your own way, you’ve helped make someone’s magical day by understanding.

Besides, adults can always shift their meet and greet encounters to a later point in the day. Which means you can spend your earlier visiting hours trying to secure a spot in line for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction , which is set to open at Walt Disney World this summer. Which in turn means more time to look at the amazing new Princess and the Frog animatronics that are being built and tested for the ride as we speak. It's a strategic win, really.