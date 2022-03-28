The Oscars Had A Remix Of Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ And Fans Have Thoughts

Last night’s Oscars ceremony featured the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the biggest hit from Disney’s Encanto . But if you were expecting the full version from the movie, you may have been surprised to find that the stars sang a ‘remixed’ ditty that included references to the Academy and…Megan Thee Stallion? Needless to say, the fans have Thoughts ™.

After the so-called Oscars remix of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," fans took to social media to express their feelings about the tune. For most, it was a shocking moment that would require a bit of recovery time:

I’m still recovering from “We Don’t Talk About Bruno 2: Electric Boogaloo.” #OscarsMarch 28, 2022 See more

Encanto lovers everywhere were thrilled to find out that their new favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda song would be featured on Hollywood’s biggest night ( despite not being nominated ). But some were less enthused to discover that someone had thrown in a few verses and cut most of the original.

Fans: So all you gotta do is let the cast from Encanto sing "We Don't Talk About BrunoOscars: Gotcha, we're gonna make it all about ourselves.Fans: #Oscars pic.twitter.com/J1x3aQ1jfzMarch 28, 2022 See more

The performance featured Encanto cast members Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero, but most of the actual lyrics were sung by singers Becky G and Luis Fonsi. The only verse from the film was the opening section sung by Pepa and Felix (Gaitain and Castillo) that described their wedding day and the havoc allegedly wreaked by Bruno’s premonitions.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also joined the fray with a verse that referenced Zendaya, the night’s Oscar hosts, and even called "We Don't Talk About Bruno" the new "Let It Go.’’ Some fans were gooped and gagged by her appearance:

THEY DID NOT JUST PULL OUT MEGAN THEE STALLION FOR WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BRUNO 💀💀 #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/bRtYbycwndMarch 28, 2022 See more

Other fans noted her undeniable talent but didn’t see why she was included, especially when original members of the cast were cut from the song.

No hate to Megan Thee Stallion but they could’ve just did the original for we don’t talk about Bruno #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2bnoyp5WzBMarch 28, 2022 See more

Some Twitter users pointed out the illogical choice to take a song that many children love (and probably stayed up past their bedtimes to watch) and completely change it in order to promote the Oscars.

I know parents that turned on the Oscars so their 6 year old at home can see we don’t talk about Bruno live…. gasped 😭March 28, 2022 See more

The kids weren't the only ones who walked away disappointed. Some parents were both shocked and upset that their children were unable to enjoy the full version of the song.

#Oscars promote they will take a song your children have been singing nonstop … and do it live!And the live performance is a promo for … the Oscars? pic.twitter.com/mb4zXWjsefMarch 28, 2022 See more

In addition to "We Don't Talk About Bruno", the song "Dos Oruguitas" was performed by Sebastián Yatra. The latter didn’t snag the Best Original Song trophy (that honor went to Billie Eilish’s "No Time to Die" ), but Encanto did win the award for Best Animated Feature, beating out other Disney hits like Raya and the Last Dragon and Luca.

Was the 2022 Oscars performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" a home run or a flop? Check out the full performance below and decide for yourself.

First-ever live performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (#Oscars)pic.twitter.com/fKG0j17dLmMarch 28, 2022 See more