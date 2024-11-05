A Disposable Disney World Cup Has Gone Viral For The Strangest Reason And Now I Need Answers

As CinemaBlend’s resident theme park expert I spend most of my time either inside theme parks or wishing I was inside a theme park. As such, I often look for little ways to get that theme park feeling when I’m home. I might play music from inside Disney World or Islands of Adventure to get a certain vibe. I get all my coffee from the same place that supplies Disney World, drinking the same blends created for different resorts I wish I woke up in. But somebody has outdone me because it seems they may have carried a disposable cup from Disney World hundreds of miles.

A Walt Disney World disposable cup, the kind you would normally get a cup of coffee in, has gone viral on Twitter after the cup was apparently discovered sitting out on a street corner in the middle of New York City. Everybody is now asking the same question. How the heck did it get there?

Can someone please explain to me how a disposable Disney World cup ended up in the middle of New York City pic.twitter.com/I5cVUjZXgpNovember 3, 2024

Many in the comments have ideas about how the cup got there. There are Disney stores, Disney corporate offices, and Disney Broadway shows all located in New York. While that’s certainly all true, I would assume that they all have their own cups for such things and wouldn’t use cups specifically branded to Walt Disney World which is located over 1,000 miles away.

Did somebody fly home from a Disney World vacation carrying this cup? Unless it was empty it shouldn’t have made it past airport security. If it was empty, why carry it all that way? Certainly if the cup was left on the sidewalk, there were no plans to keep it long-term. I suppose somebody might decide a disposable cup is the cheapest possible Disney World souvenir, but then it wouldn’t have been left behind.

Perhaps the cup did come from another Disney location in New York. Perhaps Disney World cups were sent to the location accidentally or because other cups were out of stock and it made more sense to use them than not. The real answer for how this cup made it to NYC is probably something as mundane as that.

But I hope this cup has a story. We may never know it, but I choose to believe this cup's journey from Orlando to New York was one worthy of its own Disney movie. Honestly, considering the things that Pixar has made movies about, a film about a sentient disposable cup and its adventure through the world could honestly be one of the best Pixar movies we've ever seen.

Whatever the reason, I'm mildly envious. Somebody got to walk around New York City and in a small way feel like they were at Walt Disney World. I haven't been to Disney World since Tiana's Bayou Adventure opened and I'm ready to go back. It makes me wish I had a disposable Disney World cup to drink my coffee out of each morning.