Hope James Gunn Is Bringing The Tissues, Because It Sounds Like Filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Been Emotional

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a full on sensation, but there are a few franchises that are the most beloved. Guardians of the Galaxy is certainly in that category, with their appearances making the team of unknown heroes into some of the biggest fan favorites. And I hope director James Gunn is bringing tissues, because it sounds like filming Guardians 3 has been super emotional.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in the midst of filming, and is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . The stakes definitely feel high both on screen and behind the camera, and it sounds like the cast and crew are feeling those emotions. James Gunn was recently asked on Twitter what the set was like, responding with:

Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/FfsqQLu3rPMarch 30, 2022 See more

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Or more specifically, the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy are the ones crying. It looks like everyone involved in the long-awaited sequel is feeling the weight of the movie, and the fact that it’ll seemingly be the last of its kind. But which characters are going to make it out alive? I’m nervous.

James Gunn’s tweet about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 helps to peel back the curtain on the highly anticipated blockbuster. The acclaimed writer-director is known for being super active on social media, using platforms like Twitter and Instagram to communicate directly with the fans. Sometimes that includes shutting down rumors that circulate around the internet.

The road to Guardians 3 has been a long one, as it was originally expected to be one of the first installments in Phase Four. But James Gunn’s (temporary) firing by Disney put the franchise’s future in jeopardy, and opened the door for him to pivot to DC for The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. But now filming for the third Guardians movie is underway, and fans are waiting on bated breath.

Narratively, there are a few threads for fans to pull and theorize about. Perhaps the most obvious plot line will be the search for 2014 Gamora. While the green girl we knew and loved was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, she was “resurrected” thanks to the Time Heist. The last we saw the Guardians in Endgame, they were departing Earth in hopes of finding the green gal .

Of course, there will be a few appearances by the Guardians of the Galaxy that might still factor into the mysterious events of Vol. 3. The cosmic heroes will have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, and James Gunn is also working on a Guardians Holiday Special . As such, the possibilities seem pretty endless.