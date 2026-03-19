Dr. Ian Malcolm Can Now Be Found At Universal Studios Hollywood, But I'm Still Waiting For His Iconic Shirtless Moment To Make An Appearance
Thirst traps.... uh... find a way
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Usually when a theme park has something new on the horizon, there’s a great deal of press and promotion that goes along with it. However, Universal Destinations and Experiences has been known to sometimes go in a very different direction. Apparently, when it comes to Jurassic Park, the feeling is that little to no promotion is needed.
The Jurassic World Velocicoaster was mostly completed at Universal Islands of Adventure before Universal Orlando resort ever confirmed that’s what it actually was, and now a new Jurassic World experience has begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, complete with (via Inside Universal) Dr. Ian Malcolm explaining chaos theory to guests. I’m sorry to say, however, that he is not, at least currently, “shirless Jeff Goldblum.”
Jurassic Park’s chaotician, Dr. Ian Malcolm, is now discussing chaos theory with guests. @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/tTmB38snM7March 16, 2026
Jurassic World: A Journey Through The Eras is currently a “special event” at Univesal Studios Hollywood that opened this week completely without any official announcement. It's essentially an outdoor walkthrough attraction. It includes some animated dinosaur characters, as well as actors performing the likes of Ian Malcolm, Dr. John Hammond and Nedry. Guests can interact with all of them in character.Article continues below
While details have not yet been confirmed, it appears that Journey Through The Eras is meant to be an offering at this year’s Fan Fest Nights, an after-hours ticketed event starting next month. If that’s the case, then this is essentially a soft opening/technical rehearsal, likely meant to make sure that everything is in working order.
The title of the event Journey Through the Eras would seem to indicate that the full experience will include not just Jurassic Park characters but Jurassic World characters as well. Thus far, only the former have appeared at Universal Studios Hollywood. Perhaps there is a lot more being kept behind the curtain for Fan Fest Nights.
If this is an official Fan Fest Night offering, then it’s also likely that not everything that will be part of the experience during the event is on display now. I’m not saying that shirtless Ian Malcolm is definitely going to happen at Fan Fest Nights, but it is an “after-hours” event, right?
Honestly, if they stage an interaction that has Dr. Malcolm inclined and with his shirt open, I might actually die laughing. That would be hilarious. That said, I won’t be convinced it’s not happening until Fan Fest Nights get started.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Last year’s inaugural Fan Fest Nights were incredible, and this year is looking to be just as great. We’re getting Scooby-Doo X Universal Monsters, an expanded One Piece experience, Sailor Moon, and the return of last year’s Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep. If Jurassic World is being added to that, it's only going to make this year's Fan Fest Nights that much better.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.