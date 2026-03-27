'I'm Really Worried:' Fans Are Trying To Drum Up Support For A Universal Studios Attraction That Isn't Even Closed Yet

Everybody loves it when theme parks open brand new attractions, but nobody loves to see old attractions get closed to make way for them. Unfortunately, the fact is that often fans don’t realize what they’ve lost until it’s gone, as many fan favorite rides and shows seemingly only get love when it’s announced they’re closing.

That’s not happening at Universal Orlando Resort right now. Fans of a particular show at Universal Studios Florida, which I have called the best attraction in that park, have seen an influx of love from fans this week. It's not because it’s closing, but because it seems not enough people know how completely awesome it is.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Fans Are Coming Out To Support The Bourne Stuntacular, As They Should

Earlier this week, a post went viral from Alicia Stella of Orlando ParkStop, fearing that the Bourne Stuntacular, the indoor stunt show based on the Jason Bourne franchise, might not be long for this world. It doesn’t appear to be super popular with guests, perhaps because they simply don’t know it’s there.

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I’m really worried for this show. It’s so very good. But often overlooked by guests.I blame lack of paper maps as that used to guide people’s days. Now they use app and only look at RIDES tab. No one clicks on ENTERTAINMENT to find shows. And this falls through the cracks. https://t.co/8iqdA3sW0IMarch 22, 2026

As Stella points out, if you’re looking for “Rides” in Universal Orlando’s app, you won’t find The Bourne Stuntacular, as it's listed under "Entertainment," which many guests might not even bother to look at. The facade of the show building is also fairly nondescript, so many guests may simply walk by without noticing it's there.

Perhaps that’s why Universal Orlando placed a sign advertising Stuntacular showtimes in another location, as a way to help guests notice it. Fans, as Theme Park Twitter often does, then took this ball and ran with it, offering additional ways to get the signage in front of guests.

I mean it's ballsy, but if you want people seeing Bourne Stuntacular - The Best Stunt show in Central Florida....you gotta think outside of the box. pic.twitter.com/2Ibq3Vq81yMarch 25, 2026

I love everything about this. The Borne Stuntacular is absolutely the best thing to do at Universal Studios Florida, and if you’ve never seen it, you need to fix that. The show is an absolute masterclass in the melding of traditional stunt work with digital technology. Also, it's got Julia Stiles, and every theme park attraction would be better if it had Julia Stiles.

While most of the fans posting about the show are doing so with a sense of humor, others are posting sincere statements about the show’s quality.

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Day 1 of 1 week of explaining why Bourne Stuntacular is spectacular to try and save it: It isn’t a screen heavy show as while the show does exist it is more used as a backdrop to the fantastic action that takes place and integrates seamlessly with the physical sets to enhance it pic.twitter.com/tCblUnOZAuMarch 25, 2026

The Borne Stuntaculat has had a rough run its entire life. It was announced in the fall of 2019, yes, just months before theme parks closed due to a global pandemic. The show opened when Universal Orlando was still only seeing limited capacity. It's possible the theater the show is in has never been full.

I certainly hope this boost of popularity on social media helps more people notice the show. And if that doesn’t work, there are other ways this could be done.

"Are you wearing the Bour...?" "The Bourne Stuntacular show times t shirt? Yeah, I am" https://t.co/8xkwrFMkVK pic.twitter.com/SwM2DUG3ELMarch 26, 2026

It seems unlikely that the Borune Stuntacular was heading to the chopping block anytime soon, as there are a lot of other changes happening at Universal Orlando, including what is all but confirmed to be the first expansion of Epic Universe. There’s really no way to know what the resort is thinking as regards the show’s future. That is, unless they just post about it.

Even Universal Orlando Is Getting In On The Bourne Stuntacular Love

Certainly the multitude of posts professing love for the Borune Stuntacular and trying to get the signage in front of more eyeballs is going to get noticed by at least some potential guests who use social media. It also got noticed by Universal Orlando itself, as it posted to X this morning its own Bourne Stuntacular signage meme that is clearly inspired by what others have been doing.

Here's your SIGN to watch a really awesome stunt show today. 😉 pic.twitter.com/E1YDpRWEsEMarch 27, 2026

While this certainly doesn’t guarantee a future for The Bourne Stuntacular, it would turn out to be a pretty poor joke if, following this, it was revealed the show actually was closing. I certainly hope to see it a few more times before it finally does take its final bow. The Borne Stuntacular is the best. Go check the show schedule and don’t miss it.