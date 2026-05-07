Universal Closing Islands of Adventure's Lost Continent Has Me Really Hoping It's Being Rebranded By My Favorite Netflix Franchise

Universal Studios Orlando is closing Lost Continent over in Islands of Adventure, and preparing for the addition of a "major themed area." Amidst rumors about Nintendo franchises being used and whatnot, I'm crossing my fingers that the park is getting a section dedicated to Netflix's One Piece.

The live-action adaptation of the acclaimed manga and anime series is pushing out Season 3, and it seems like Netflix is all-in with a second anime coming in 2027. As EW reports, the Mythos restaurant in 2027 and all the ancient mythology areas will close in phases. While that's sad, I think it's time for One Piece to take a permanent place in the Universal parks stateside.

Islands Of Adventure Being Rebranded As A One Piece Section Feels Like An Easy Transition

Beyond the fact that people are watching One Piece with a Netflix subscription, the long-running franchise is at its peak popularity, so this just makes sense. It's a series about adventure, with colorful characters and settings that match the vibe and fun of a theme park.

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Also, they literally have a character on the crew, Sanji, who is a renowned chef. Who better to rebrand the Mythos restaurant after, and get fans to spend big bucks to eat some of the cool stuff they've seen recreated in the Netflix series?

It is worth noting that Orlando Business Journal and others have mentioned The Legend of Zelda as a replacement for the area, and even Pokémon has been brought up. It also makes sense given the success of Super Nintendo World, and if Universal is looking to spread that money out, why not space the experience between parks like they already do with the Harry Potter zones? Be that as it may, I'm still team One Piece, and think there's better odds of it happening due to another big reason.

Universal Already Works With One Piece In The United States And Abroad

No doubt, readers may know that One Piece has collaborated with Universal Studios Hollywood via the Fan Fest experience. It's back again this year with another celebration, so obviously, it's doing well enough for Universal to want to continue highlighting it.

What they may not know is that One Piece plays a pretty significant role in Universal Studios Japan. The "One Piece Summer Premier" has been an annual event in the park over there for fifteen years now, and runs for four months. This is to say, One Piece has a big working relationship with Universal Studios on an international level, so despite Nintendo's box office success, I think One Piece is getting control of this part of the park.

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I won't be mad if any of the other nostalgic franchises get the rub, don't get me wrong. Seeing Pokémon animatronics and Goron mascots would be another dream of mine I've yet to realize. Right now, however, I really am into One Piece, and it's having a moment in pop culture. I want to see Luffy and friends in Universal Studios Orlando long-term, and hopefully, this is the first step to that happening.

We'll have to wait and see what becomes of the Lost Continent, as Universal Studios Orlando begins its long process of slowly redesigning this piece of the park.