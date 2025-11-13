Epic Universe Is Already Planning Something New, And I Have A Theory

Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort has only been open for six months, but the brand-new park is already making a name for itself as one of the must-visit locations for theme park fans. It has numerous attractions that are at the cutting edge of new technology, utilizing popular franchises that people love. It’s all but certain that Epic Universe is going to have no problem bringing in guests for a long time.

This makes it all the more curious that there is now evidence that Epic Universe may already be making expansion plans. These aren't “down the road maybe someday” expansion plans, but really concrete plans, as in they could be pouring concrete very soon.

Epic Universe Appears To Already Have An Expansion In The Early Stages

According to the Orlando Sentinel, building permits filed with Orange County, Florida last week indicate plans to do utility and foundation work for an eventual 150,000 square foot building. The address of the work is 1001 Epic Drive, the official address of Epic Universe.

The most interesting thing about the project is that nobody is saying anything about it. If this wasn’t something to get excited about, Universal would likely say so. Since nobody at Universal is piping up, some are taking that as a reason to get excited.

To be sure, a 150,000 square foot building is big. If this were an attraction, it would be something on par with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Epic Universe’s own Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction. If this is a brand-new attraction, it’s going to be a big one.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando)

Could We See A Wizarding World Expansion Already?

Of course, if we are already planning a new attraction at Epic Universe, the first question is where it could be. With only the address to go on, the entire Epic Universe park, as well as all the open space around it, has to be considered a possibility, but there is one spot that makes the most sense.

We already know that there’s a pad of open space, which was specifically planned for future expansion, behind Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry and attached to the Wizarding World land. A very rough estimation of the pad’s size, based on aerial photographs, indicates it’s about the right size for this expansion.

If I were to pick one existing land to get a new attraction, it would probably be the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic. While the land has arguably the best ride at Epic Universe, as well as a show that’s not to be missed, that’s all it has, and it could use a little something more. Although Dark Universe only has two attractions as well, the layout of them makes Wizarding France feel like the smallest land in the park, so something that opens it up would be a benefit.

A Single Building Doesn't Necessarily Mean A Single Attraction

A second massive attraction on par with the Ministry of Magic may seem like a lot, but it’s also possible this building, while large, will house more than one thing. We could see a smaller attraction, with an associated gift shop, and perhaps even a larger restaurant, all fit under that roof. Ministry of Magic has some great quick-service restaurants, but turn-of-the-century Wizarding Paris would be a beautiful place for a higher-end table service restaurant, something on par with Islands of Adventure's Mythos Restaurant, viewed by many as the best theme park restaurant this is.

Of course, it’s also possible the expansion is happening somewhere else, and if that’s the case, it could be anything. An expansion of Dark Universe? A new mini land dedicated to Wicked, (as part of an eventual full land expansion, of course)? It’s also possible that this building is just a parking expansion for employees or something far less sexy, though potentially necessary for the improved functioning of the park. Time will tell, and people are curious.