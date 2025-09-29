Blake Lively Went To Epic Universe, And I Didn't Have Her Pegged As A Harry Potter (And SpongeBob) Fan

Despite the recent tragedy at Epic Universe, the world’s newest theme park has been an absolutely massive hit. The park is getting rave reviews from critics and fans, as well as celebrities who have visited. Blake Lively is the latest to check out the newest version of Universal Orlando Resort, and she loves it.

Lively took to Instagram to post pictures of a recent trip she took to the Universal Orlando resort. While she and her daughter hit all the parks (mad respect for including the E.T. Adventure ride photo), Lively is clearly a big Wizarding Wolrd fan, as the majority of her pics are from the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic land, as well as the other Harry Potter lands at the resort.

I'm sure Blake Lively and her family went on some rides, but based on the pictures, it's clear that the vibes of Epic Universe and the other Universal Orlando park were what they truly enjoyed. The pictures are all about the lands themselves rather than the experiences inside them.

Lively also includes a picture of herself and her daughter with Patrick and Squidward, the one character photo in the bunch, indicating this is a big SpongeBob family. I don’t know why this surprises me. Lively has kids who are the right age to have grown up with SpongeBob, and basically everybody seems to love Harry Potter; even the people who sometimes wish they didn’t.

I mean, Marvel Superhero Island is right there in Islands of Adventure and while you won’t meet Deadopool there, (you can’t meet him at Avengers Campus right now either, what’s up, Disney??) you can usually buy Deadpool merch, and I guess considering that Lively is married to Ryan Reynolds and voiced Lady Deadpool herself, that’s where I would expect most of her pictures to be focused.

Instead, it’s all Harry Potter and a surprising amount of Wicked. While there isn’t a Wicked theme park land, yet, Universal does sometimes have the characters out for pictures, and the costumes from the film are on display. Quite a few of Lively’s pictures are Wicked-related, so I bet she’s excited for For Good coming out later this year.

There’s a rumor that there may be even more Harry Potter theme park fun for Blake Lively to enjoy. While the initial rumors regarding the plans for Universal United Kingdom did not include The Wizarding World, it’s been reported that a deal to do just that recently happened. Since Blake Lively and her family do spend some of their time in the UK due to Ryan Reynolds' football concerns, hopping over to check out that park when it opens won’t be too tough for them.