Universal Orlando Is Rumored To Be Closing A Coaster, And I Have A Wicked Idea For A Replacement

I can’t think of another picture in the lineup of 2024 movies that’s generated as much buzz as Wicked. A certified box office smash, the film adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical is raking in a very positive wave of green.

So you can bet that Universal is going to want to keep the party going, even after next fall’s release of Wicked: Part Two. Which is why a new rumor that one of my favorite rides from the Universal Studios Orlando ride rankings is on the chopping block has given me quite the silver lining to talk out.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Is Rumored To Be Closing In 2025…Again

First, let’s get the alleged bad news out of the way. According to a rumor reported by WDW News Today , Universal Studios Orlando may be calling “Cut!” on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in the year ahead. While this isn’t confirmed, let’s not forget the recent story of how Six Flags Great Adventure’s rumored Kingda Ka closure turned out to be very true after all.

Also, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this particular plan, as our theme park guru Dirk Libbey has shared previous Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit closure rumors . Considering the onboard soundtrack was gutted not too long ago, I wouldn’t be surprised if this thrill ride was heading to that big station house in the sky.

I’m disappointed, as there were so many other songs I wanted to use during future rides I’d planned out. However, while I’m mourning the fact that I probably won’t get to hear “Ride Like The Wind” as I do just that on this very coaster, I wouldn’t be mad about a Wicked attraction to take the place of this current coaster.

Wicked’s Smash Hit Success Must Mean A Theme Park Attraction Is Being Discussed

Even if you’re not tracking Wicked’s second weekend box office numbers , you know that director Jon M. Chu’s first half has already struck a chord with people. TikTok has become overrun with videos of people reenacting the company’s choreography for “What Is This Feeling?”, teases that make Wicked’s year-long intermission seem ill advised , and jokes involving that moment from “Popular.”

If these aren’t the makings of a cultural moment, what really is? All of the success surrounding Wicked: Part One has to have execs at Universal Studios, and all of its brands, thinking about how to keep the fun in flight.

Universal Studios Orlando in particular has some spots that could benefit from a revamp, so there’s no shortage of spots where a flagship theme park attraction could be placed in the park. And there’s a pretty simple choice for what moment from the film should be used to do the honors.

Wicked’s Defying Gravity Sequence Is The No-Brainer Choice For A Potential Ride

“Defying Gravity” sits in a sweet spot when it comes to Wicked. It’s arguably the most popular number of the show. At the same time, it doesn’t spoil too much from the show itself since it’s the Act I closer. You could listen to the song to your heart's content and not need to worry about spoilers. With the first half of the cinematic whole bringing that sequence to beautiful life, you know more people are going to want to relive that segment.

There’s even a possibility that if the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit does close, there wouldn’t need to be a total ground-up revamp. Since the cars for this coaster are already wired for sound, you can easily retrofit them for whatever the new track requires. Naturally the old Hollywood theming would make for a nice compliment to Revenge of the Mummy down the way.

Although I have to admit, this would probably be a seriously tight fit for any sort of new attraction. As it stands, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has the Universal Music Plaza Stage and Race Through New York starring Jimmy Fallon both occupying spots long the coaster’s route. So any sort of construction would probably have to keep those two spots in mind.

A Wicked Coaster Could Fill Some Other Potential Gaps At Universal Studios Orlando

I have to address another rumor as part of my grand plan to create the Wicked: Escape the Wizard Coaster! And it’s one that I’ve seen other Universal Orlando fans mention in passing. So let’s say that the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit somehow avoids the chopping block.

That’s no problem, because if Universal decides to close The Simpsons attractions as some think they might do, that makes way for not just a coaster, but an entire Emerald City section of Universal Studios Orlando. Of course, another backup option would be to finally use the land from the defunct Fear Factor Live show as a good start to creating this potential Wicked thrill coaster.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling that if this is the preferred option by the Universal brass, Men in Black: Alien Attack would have to close to make it happen. Again, it wouldn’t be a bad option, as there’d be plenty of land for a new section themed after Universal’s latest blockbuster. Also, I'd gladly retire as a Galaxy Defender if it meant that we could get twin tracks, offering unique experiences for both Glinda and Elphaba's side of the song.

Multiple Options To Weigh Gives Wicked More Time To Strengthen Its Public Image

If we were merely talking about refurbishing a theater for a Wicked Live! show medley, then the possibility for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recording their own ride intro video would be even greater. But as we’ve seen with other would-be franchises, public opinion can crater between the first and second installment. Just ask anyone who still feels burned by Ralph Breaks the Internet.

This is a case where having an extended wait is actually advantageous! 2025 is going to be busy enough at Universal Orlando Resort, and that’s only when you take into account Universal Epic Universe’s grand opening . Clearly there’s no rush for a new attraction in either of the older parks on campus, as attention will be focused on the new fourth gate. With older attractions waiting to benefit from the overflow, there’s plenty of time to evaluate the plans that best fit the budget and space available.

I have to remind you all once again that this is merely speculation, and there’s a chance that a Wicked theme park attraction might not even happen. And even if it does, there could be a chance that the Transformers ride could find itself closed down to replace its pseudo-motion simulator ride structure with the very attraction I explained above.

I think a rollercoaster is the best scenario, though, because it would live up to one of my favorite lines from the very song that inspired this madness: “Everyone deserves the chance to fly.” If you’re bummed that this rollercoaster isn’t any closer to becoming a reality, allow me to remind you that Wicked: Part Two is still scheduled to debut on November 21, 2025.

So you can just worry about that agonizing wait while we let the good folks at Universal Parks and Experiences chat over the potential of bringing the Emerald City to its Orlando destination on a more permanent basis. Though you can still check out Wicked: The Experience, which is currently open at Universal Studios Orlando and welcoming all future and returning Ozians.