Epic Universe's Ministry Of Magic Is Wishing Fans Happy Holidays In An, Erm, Phallic Way, And Fans Can't Stop Commenting
The Wizarding World at Epic Universe is getting some...attention for Christmas.
Halloween isn’t quite here yet, but theme parks around the world are already into the transition for the Christmas season. Halloween starts early at theme parks, and part of the reason for that is that the winter holiday starts as soon as Halloween is over, so decorations need to go up while Halloween is still happening to be ready in time.
Universal hasn't finished Halloween Horror Nights this year, but it's already getting prepped for Christmas. However, Epic Universe might be working a bit too quickly when it comes to getting its holiday decorations up. An image of lights at the entrance to the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction is currently getting a lot of attention on Twitter because it doesn’t so much look festive as it looks, well, phallic. Judge for yourself.
The Christmas decor in Ministry is looking astonishing! pic.twitter.com/eYVOp8uvwEOctober 29, 2025
Yes, the internet is having some fun with many different reaction gifs pointing out that when the lights are on, it looks like the Grinch’s junk, possibly with a piercing running through it, which is far more than I ever needed to see.
pic.twitter.com/QOpwsa869VOctober 29, 2025
The two existing Wizarding World lands at Universal Orlando Resort always look amazing at Christmas. I’m not even that big a Harry Potter fan, but Hogsmeade is one of my favorite places to hang out in any theme park during the holidays.
And the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic was actually one of my favorite places when I got to check out Epic Universe earlier this year. It has two of the best attractions at Epic Universe, and the Paris vibes are just cool. I was looking forward to seeing it at Christmas. I was not expecting this.
pic.twitter.com/ncJp1k50ufOctober 29, 2025
Once you see it, it's really, um, hard not to see it. I’m not sure if this was supposed to create some other sort of image, or simply be a pretty design, but one gets the feeling this is the sort of thing that happens when concept art and reality don’t quite match up. It’s possible that not all the decorations for the holidays are up, and once they are, things will transform somewhat. Until then, however, it just looks like what it looks like.
pic.twitter.com/ek134d5AmDOctober 29, 2025
It should be said that during the day, when the lights aren’t on, things don’t look quite so suggestive. The lights are part of a display of Christmas greenery that Orlando Informer caught during daylight. It also shows that when looking straight on, because of the difference in depth, the full display isn’t as visible the way it is when lit up at a distance.
Honestly, even with these questionable lights, I’m sure the first holiday season at Epic Universe is going to be one to remember. It’s an incredible park already, and with the added Christmas vibes, it’s only going to get better.
