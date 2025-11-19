Epic Universe Just Won A Bunch Of Awards, But There's Another Winner That Has Me Even More Excited
Epic Universe was the big winner, but it wasn't the only winner.
This week is the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, the major trade show for the themed entertainment industry. It’s a chance for attraction designers to show off their newest creations, as well as to hand out awards for the amazing work already done and recognize those who have contributed to the industry.
Dolly Parton is among those being recognized, as she’s joining the IAAPA Hall of Fame, but last night, the Themed Entertainment Association announced the recipients of the 2026 Thea Awards. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Universal Destinations and Experiences and its new park Epic Universe were the big winners, and deservedly so. However, I was stoked to see another attraction that hasn’t made all the headlines also take home a prize.
Epic Universe Just Took Home An Arm Full Of Thea Awards
The TEA gave out 18 different awards for Outstanding Achievement, and Epic Universe alone took home 20% of them. Epic Universe itself won an award as an outstanding theme park, alongside Legoland Shanghai. How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk won the only award for achievement given to a theme park land, and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry earned an award for ride experience. That's one I fully support, as I think that experience is what makes it the best ride at Epic Universe. Epic Universe’s other E-ticket attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, also won one of four awards given to individual attractions.
The rest of the Outstanding Achievement Awards were given to a variety of theme parks, museums and other themed entertainment locations. Universal’s main rival wasn’t entirely shut out, as the Haunted Mansion Parlor on board the Disney Treasure cruise ship won the award for Outstanding Themed Food & Beverage Experience.
The John Wick Experience In Las Vegas Took Home Its Own Prize
I’ve visited Epic Universe, and I think all its awards are well earned. But one of my other favorite themed entertainment experiences of 2025 also took home an award for Outstanding Attraction, and I love that the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas has been recognized for how great it is.
I was able to check out the John Wick Experience earlier this year, and of all the themed entertainment experiences that I’ve had in 2025, it’s one that I would really like to do again. It’s probably a good thing that I don’t live in Las Vegas because I would probably be spending far too much money on expensive cocktails at the Continental Bar.
The John Wick Experience is found in Las Vegas' Area15-themed entertainment hub, the same place you'll find Universal's new Horror Unleashed experience. It takes guests through an incredible experience using sets, props and actors to really make one feel like they’re living in the world of the John Wick movies. There’s a freedom to role-play for those who are so inclined, or to just go along for the ride for those looking for a show.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Theme parks are great, but there’s a lot more to themed entertainment than just the parks and attractions. I love it when I have a chance to see themed entertainment taken to new places, and when it gets recognized like the John Wick Experience now has been, it helps open the door to even more ideas in the future.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.