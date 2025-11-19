Epic Universe Just Won A Bunch Of Awards, But There's Another Winner That Has Me Even More Excited

This week is the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, the major trade show for the themed entertainment industry. It’s a chance for attraction designers to show off their newest creations, as well as to hand out awards for the amazing work already done and recognize those who have contributed to the industry.

Dolly Parton is among those being recognized, as she’s joining the IAAPA Hall of Fame, but last night, the Themed Entertainment Association announced the recipients of the 2026 Thea Awards. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Universal Destinations and Experiences and its new park Epic Universe were the big winners, and deservedly so. However, I was stoked to see another attraction that hasn’t made all the headlines also take home a prize.

Epic Universe Just Took Home An Arm Full Of Thea Awards

The TEA gave out 18 different awards for Outstanding Achievement, and Epic Universe alone took home 20% of them. Epic Universe itself won an award as an outstanding theme park, alongside Legoland Shanghai. How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk won the only award for achievement given to a theme park land, and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry earned an award for ride experience. That's one I fully support, as I think that experience is what makes it the best ride at Epic Universe. Epic Universe’s other E-ticket attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, also won one of four awards given to individual attractions.

The rest of the Outstanding Achievement Awards were given to a variety of theme parks, museums and other themed entertainment locations. Universal’s main rival wasn’t entirely shut out, as the Haunted Mansion Parlor on board the Disney Treasure cruise ship won the award for Outstanding Themed Food & Beverage Experience.

The John Wick Experience In Las Vegas Took Home Its Own Prize

I’ve visited Epic Universe, and I think all its awards are well earned. But one of my other favorite themed entertainment experiences of 2025 also took home an award for Outstanding Attraction, and I love that the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas has been recognized for how great it is.

I was able to check out the John Wick Experience earlier this year, and of all the themed entertainment experiences that I’ve had in 2025, it’s one that I would really like to do again. It’s probably a good thing that I don’t live in Las Vegas because I would probably be spending far too much money on expensive cocktails at the Continental Bar.

The John Wick Experience is found in Las Vegas' Area15-themed entertainment hub, the same place you'll find Universal's new Horror Unleashed experience. It takes guests through an incredible experience using sets, props and actors to really make one feel like they’re living in the world of the John Wick movies. There’s a freedom to role-play for those who are so inclined, or to just go along for the ride for those looking for a show.

Theme parks are great, but there’s a lot more to themed entertainment than just the parks and attractions. I love it when I have a chance to see themed entertainment taken to new places, and when it gets recognized like the John Wick Experience now has been, it helps open the door to even more ideas in the future.