The Great Pickle-ocalypse: Or How Social Media Is Absolutely Ruining Fun Events At Disneyland

Social media is why we can’t have nice things. This seems to be true in most elements of life, but it’s possibly even more true in the theme park world. Social media, livestreamers, and YouTubers have largely taken over theme parks and while Disneyland has tried to reduce problems caused by livestreamers, it seems that some of the other fun stuff in the parks is being curtailed specifically because of the problems caused by social media.

While Disneyland is one of the most well-known and written-about locations on planet Earth, there are still a handful of “secrets” that not everybody in the world knows about. Everybody knows to keep a lookout for Hidden Mickeys in the park. I've made more people aware of the delicious Disneyland breakfast chimichangas, which has only made it harder for me to get one. Recently, so many people have become aware of the “first pickle” award that it seems there is no longer a guaranteed first pickle award.

Disneyland First Pickle Award

When I think of the best food at Disneyland I think of delicious meals at well-themed locations, but some people, apparently, just want an ice-cold pickle. Pickles are actually quite popular at Disney Parks. You can get pickles in corn dogs at Disneyland and pickle milkshakes have been a thing at Epcot. They are available by themselves at a food cart on Main Street U.S.A. and while I don't know how many people buy them on a given day, the first person to do so has actually received a special prize.

In recent years news stories and social media posts have confirmed that the first person to buy a pickle at the cart on Main Street would receive a special pin that announced their status as the first person to buy a pickle on that day. It’s perhaps a weird flex, but if you’ve done everything else at Disneyland, why not go home with a pin that few others have?

The first pickle is also available at Disney California Adventure at the Buena Vista Street fruit cart. Unfortunately, if you had your heart set on getting a “first pickle” award on your next trip to Disneyland, you may be out of luck. It seems that things have changed.

Disneyland Is No Longer (Always) Offering The First Pickle Award

A recent post on the r/Disneyland subreddit came from somebody who attempted to obtain the coveted pickle pin, but upon trying to do so was told by the Main Street U.S.A. cart that the pin was no longer being given out to the first person to buy a pickle, but rather being given as a random surprise throughout the day.

Based on the responses, including from current and former Cast members, it seems that the social media boost given to the pin has resulted in a lot more people essentially competing to get the pin, which has largely destroyed the magic of the prize since the idea was simply to surprise random guests with an extra bit of magic. Because who buys cold pickles to eat at 8:00 in the morning?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the end of the pickle award will reduce attention enough that they'll actually bring it back. The pin was never anything official apparently, just something Cast Members did to add a bit of fun, so keep your eyes open because there are likely many more opportunities like this elsewhere in the park.