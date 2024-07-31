A Group Of ET Ride Superfans Played An Amazing Prank During A Recent Universal Orlando Trip, And There's A Viral TikTok

Universal Orlando Resort has been killing it in recent years with the resort’s newest attractions. We’ve seen two incredible new thrill rides with the amazing Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, plus a remarkable update to Universal Studios Florida’s kids’ area with the new DreamWorks land. But now a new viral TikTok is showing us that sometimes it’s the classic rides that are the best.

Of all the attractions that have existed at Universal Studios Florida since day one, E.T. Adventure is still incredibly popular and widely considered one of the best Universal Studios Florida rides. While the attraction certainly shows its age today, it was once state of the art. It even includes the option to have E.T. speak directly to you, which, as a recent viral TikTok shows, can be hilarious if you play it right. Check it out.

When you go through the queue for E.T. Adventure, you are asked your name, and near the end of the ride, E.T. calls you by your name... or in this case whatever name you give them. It’s meant to be emotional and special, but it’s hilarious when a half dozen guys all say their name is “Chuck” resulting in E.T. sounding like his record is skipping. You know these guys have done this ride before.

It’s fantastic, and the sort of thing that you just can’t do anymore simply because technology has largely passed this sort of thing by. Theme park attractions have found other, arguably more impressive ways to personalize a ride experience for a guest, but due to technological advancement, creating this sort of moment is largely impossible now.

E.T. Adventure is a dark ride that is undeniably showing its age. For that reason, fans have feared for its demise for years. There’s a feeling that the ride will likely be replaced by something new and shiny before too long. Every time it goes down for refurbishment, there’s a fear we may never see it again, but so far E.T. Adventure has survived.

E.T. has probably survived the test of time because, despite the ride’s age, it’s still pretty impressive all things considered. It’s a massive dark ride and still one of the longest ones I’ve ever been on. It’s almost two dark rides in one, with the first half taking you through a story based on the hit movie, as you fly above the ground with E.T. Then you visit E.T.’s homeworld, something the movie never showed you.

E.T. is a big part of two other new attractions at Universal Studios Florida. Its music is part of the excellent Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular, and there's an E.T. float in the new Mega Movie Parade. Perhaps these bits of nostalgia are indications this ride isn't quite done yet.

Universal Orlando Resort fans are certainly looking forward to the new Epic Universe park. It will be an entirely new gate full of new attractions using top-of-the-line technology. It’s sure to be impressive, but there is certainly fun to be had with the older rides too that fans won’t want to overlook.