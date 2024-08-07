As If Halloween Horror Nights Didn't Already Have Enough To Entice Me, Now Blumhouse And The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's 50th Anniversary Are Coming Into Play

The Halloween season begins either on July 5th or September 1st, depending on who you talk to of course. Though for some it’s a year round celebration of all things spooky, which is why I think Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando tend to make their announcements for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 throughout the year.

We’re pretty much on the doorstep of 2024’s festival starting up, and just when I thought I was already pretty sold on the park’s latest frights, they had to go and throw the legacies of Blumhouse and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre into the mix. So of course I’m even more excited about what’s to come.

Blumhouse Will Be Hitting Both Universal Studios Parks For Halloween Horror Nights

Let’s kick things off with the news that will be hitting both of Universal Studios’ US parks, as both patrons of the Hollywood and Orlando campuses are being invited to “Enter the Blumhouse!” Of course, the differences between both parks are going to dictate how you enter, as seen in the different announcements that went out today.

Helping to celebrate Universal Studios Orlando’s earliest HHN start ever , the following social media announcement revealed the following:

Scare Zone Announcement: Enter the BlumhouseRun a terrifying gauntlet of Blumhouse characters. From The Grabber to M3GAN dancing into your nightmares, this is a new kind of horror. Tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/fTHQIjhqAE #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/ghIit5VX04August 7, 2024

So for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 in Florida, a full-on scare zone will be available for those looking to dance with M3GAN or answer The Black Phone. Though I’d be lying if I didn’t mention the part of this announcement art that excites me the most is none other than the presence of The Bayfield Babyface Killer potentially teasing the ability to enter Happy Death Day’s time loop .

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood will be entering the Blumhouse through one of its Terror Tram experiences. Announcing the news through a press release from Universal Studios Hollywood, all three of those horror flicks will be part of this ride through odyssey into fright; so don’t think you West Coast folks are missing out.

If anything, the additions of Freaky and The Purge are sweetening the deal on your end; which pairs well with the announcement of the return of last year’s The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show . I’m still very interested in seeing over at Universal’s California based thrill park, but I must admit Blumhouse isn’t the only draw that has me buzzing about Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Bryanston Distributing Company)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s 50th Anniversary Is Scaring Up Thrills At Universal Studios Hollywood

It's kind of hard to believe that director Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is turning 50 this year. With frequent attempts at reimagining the saga for new audiences populating the landscape over the decades, that droning buzz of dismemberment hasn't ever been too far.

And no matter which version you happen to favor, the announcement of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface" is good news. I say that because of the following details reported in the announcement of Universal Studios Hollywood's latest frightful offering:

The haunted house will debut an all-new storyline celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the original 1974 slasher film. Set in an abandoned slaughterhouse, visitors will encounter the many iterations of Leatherface from all nine films in the franchise, dodging his relentless chainsaw at every turn.

So just to recap: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 includes Leatherface getting his own multiverse of madness, Blumhouse hitting both coasts with its brand of horror, and a potential fight against The Mummy’s Anck-su-namun ; among other adventures. While I know Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights changes have made this celebration less reliant on IP, it’s hard not to marvel at the brand names the attraction has honed in on to balance the scales.

With all of Universal Studios’ cards on the table now, I think I’m more than ready to attempt to head out into danger myself; and I’d like to think a lot of you are right there with me. Honestly the only thing missing might be a Jurassic Park flavored horror experience; which has totally happened in the past. However, I say that without complaining, because I’m just delighted that the deck is stacked so high with horror heaters in the months to come.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights are almost here again, with Orlando kicking things off on August 30th and Hollywood following suit on September 5th. Both festivals will end on the same November 3rd closing date, so be sure to get your tickets and plan accordingly. The only thing scarier than what’s waiting for you in these houses is missing out on them entirely.