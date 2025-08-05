Forget Popcorn Buckets, Disney World's Newest Lounge Has A Mug I Absolutely Need

It is a popcorn bucket world, and we’re all just living in it. Between the remarkable popcorn buckets released alongside every blockbuster movie and the ones that are released at theme parks like Walt Disney World, it’s clear that they are the hot merch item of the moment. And while I’ve certainly seen some Disney World popcorn buckets I love, on my next trip, I will be coming home with a new mug.

2025 has been a great year for Disney World, especially for people like me who love Disney World lounge. That's because we’re getting not one, but two new locations to take a load off and grab a bite. Epcot’s Spaceship Earth lounge Geo-82 opened earlier this year, and today Disney World announced that the new Pirates of the Caribbean lounge, Beak & Barrel, will open at Magic Kingdom on August 29.

Along with the announcement, the lounge’s menu has been released, which includes a cocktail called Plunderer’s Punch. It is, of course, a rum-based drink, but more importantly, it’s served in a pirate skull mug that is absolutely awesome.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

This mug looks super cool. From the image, it appears to be quite sturdy, and it comes with rum, so I see no downside. Where has the rum gone? With me.

Not only will I feel like a pirate drinking this one at the Beak & Barrel when I buy it, but I look forward to feeling equally piratical every time I drink from it in the future. This one will be coming home with me.

Just like Disney World has an endless number of popcorn buckets or sippers that you can buy along with a snack, lounges all over the resort have special drinks that are served in a souvenir mug. They’re honestly a great way to kill two birds with one stone and get both the food or drink you were going to get anyway, as well as a souvenir from your trip.

While I rarely feel the need to buy every popcorn bucket I see, I’ve had to stop myself from transforming my entire collection of beverage glasses into Disney World and Disneyland souvenirs. I mean, why would I want to drink out of anything other than a glass that reminds me of the most magical place on Earth?

To be fair, everything else on the menu at Beak & Barrel looks and sounds as amazing as this mug. I don’t see a drink on the menu that I wouldn’t want to try. I guess I'll be visiting more than once. The food looks equally tasty and also unique. Kraken’s Catch, a cold salad complete with octopus tentacles, looks especially interesting.

Beak & Barrel is set to open at Magic Kingdom on August 29, with reservations opening up on August 14. I don’t know when I’ll be making my next trip to Disney World, but Beak & Barrel reservations will absolutely be on my to-do list. I'll see you at the tavern.