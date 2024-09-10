I Just Learned Something About Disney World That Might Fix My Single Biggest Problem At The Resort

As CinemaBlend’s resident theme park expert, I pride myself on my knowledge of theme park resorts. If you want to know what the best Universal rides are or what the best food at Disneyland is, I'm your guy. There’s a lot that I can still tell you about places I’ve never even been, but the fact is that places like Walt Disney World are so massive and so constantly changing that it’s impossible to know everything. There's always something new at Disney World that I don't know, but I'm not sure this piece of news is even that new, except to me. You can track Disney World buses on Google Maps, and this changes everything.

Diservations is credited with the find, which in my defense, they didn’t know either before now. It turns out you can find Disney World bus stops on Google Maps. Then you can find out when the next buses arriving at that location will be getting there, as well as when they are scheduled to arrive at other places.

The Worst Thing About Walt Disney World Is Waiting For The Bus

This is an absolute game-changer. I am not overstating it when I say that waiting for Disney World buses is the absolute worst thing you can find yourself doing at the resort. I hate it. While grabbing a bus from your resort in the morning is usually no big deal, as the day goes on, it feels like whatever bus you’re waiting for never arrives.

If you arrive at a Disney World theme park bus station in the evening, only to see a bus to your hotel just pulling out, get ready, because the next one could be a long way off. It’s awful, and somehow, while you’re waiting for the next bus to your resort, three of them going to a different resort will pull up one after the other.

One of the major reasons that I don’t think park hopping at Disney World is worth it is because getting from one park to another can be a pain, and it wastes so much time that could be spent doing other things. But if I know when the buses will arrive, I can better plan my day so I’m not wasting time.

Knowing Where The Bus Is Won’t Always Fix The Problem, But The Additional Information Helps

To be fair, knowing when the next bus to the place I want to go is arriving won’t fix every problem. If the next bus really isn’t going to arrive for an extended period, knowing that won’t make it come any faster. However, what it will do is provide information so that I can make the best possible choice for the situation.

There are some much more fun ways to get around Disney World, though they're not always super fast. If you're staying on the Disney World Monorail line, that's great, but the lines going back get really long at night. There are also lots of different boats that travel to various locations. They tend to not be the fastest, but they're better than waiting for a bus that isn't coming.

If I’m near the entrance of Epcot, and I want to go to someplace that is on the Skyliner route, using the Skyliner might not be that fast, if only because walking to it is going to take a while since Epcot is huge. However, if I know that the next bus to that place won’t be arriving for a long time, then maybe the Skyliner is the better choice, and at least that way I know to start walking.

Now I’m in a very strange position of looking forward to my next Disney World trip so that I can actually use the bus. I want to use this and see how it changes my experience, because it truly may have fixed the one thing I don’t enjoy when visiting Walt Disney World.