I Wasn't Sure How Many People Would Show Up For Luke Skywalker's Debut At Galaxy's Edge, So Video Of The Big Crowd Has Me Shook

Galaxy's Edge is the perfect theme park land for a Star Wars fan to visit, and it just got a lot cooler. As franchise devotees wait on upcoming Star Wars movies and other projects, Luke Skywalker was announced to be heading to the aforementioned park. To be honest, even though I'm a fan, I wasn't sure just how big a splash Skywalker might actually make upon his arrival. Well, now, I have my answer after seeing a viral video of the massive crowd that came to greet him.

Ironically, Disney Parks' preview video featured an actor who more so resembled Kylo Ren than he did one of the most powerful Jedi in Star Wars. The video that @thecalibae posted to X, though, features an actor who seemingly matches actor Mark Hamill (who has famously played Luke) physically. Said clip shows Luke walking in the park with R2-D2, as a mob of people watch them. Check out the post, which is overwhelming me a bit:

Luke Skywalker hype is insane today at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/XOnx9twfWgMarch 28, 2025

Whew, if that's not proof of Luke's staying power as a character, then I don't know what is. As the the latest Star Wars character to grace the park, Luke will continue to appear at Galaxy's Edge Disneyland through its "Seasons Of The Force" event. The event just kicked off and will run until May 11th. It will feature a unique projection show on the spires that loom over the park. Plus, you get time to see the character who arguably peaked when he destroyed the Death Star.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Those who can't visit a Disney park right now can do the next best thing by watching content about it with a Disney+ subscription. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Shade to Luke Skywalker and his achievements in Star Wars aside, it is incredible to see the character trotting around Galaxy's Edge the same way attendees would see Rey, Kylo Ren, or some of the newer characters in the franchise. I may not have been sure if the turnout would be high, but I love seeing just how many people made their way to see Luke. If I'd told someone 20 years ago that they'd have the chance to see Luke walking around an SW theme park area, I probably wouldn't have been believed. So it's honestly a bit surreal that it's actually come to pass.

And beyond seeing one of the best Star Wars characters, I also need to point out just how cool the projection show is. A video of that performance is making rounds on the internet as well, and I'm so upset I won't be able to get to Galaxy's Edge anytime soon to see it in person:

I can’t stop thinking about how incredible this scene was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eqE9iXgpQUMarch 29, 2025

It looks incredible, and I hope Star Wars fans who visit Disney World will get a chance to experience it as well. I mean, I know it's the bigger park with more going on but, between this new event and all the happenings at Avengers Campus, I'm beginning to think that it's time that I finally make the pilgrimage out to Disneyland. I'll just have to keep in mind that if I go out there, I may have to brave serious crowds when I get there.

For right now, though, you all can check out Luke Skywalker's various adventures and appearances within the Star Wars franchise by streaming the various movies and TV shows on Disney+. I'm really starting to get antsy waiting on the next project from the franchise to arrive, so maybe an excursion to Galaxy's Edge is just what I need -- crowds be darned.