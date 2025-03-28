Disneyland Just Dropped The First Look At Luke Skywalker At Galaxy's Edge, And It's Honestly Giving Real Kylo Ren Vibes

It feels like a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away since we’ve last seen Luke Skywalker. While there’s always a chance for upcoming Star Wars movies to bring back Mark Hamill’s iconic fixture in Lucasfilm’s IP galaxy, we technically haven’t seen him in the flesh since The Book of Boba Fett. Well that’s about to change, thanks to Disneyland’s introduction of Luke Skywalker at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge finally taking place - with a performer that's giving off more of a "Kylo Ren, but good" sort of vibe, now that I think about it.

Starting today, this Jedi (like his father/uncle before him, depending on where you land on the resemblance matter) will be on hand to celebrate Star Wars: Season of the Force, which is set to end on May 11th. That information comes from a pretty neat announcement video, which you can watch below:

A Jedi like his father before him. Luke Skywalker has arrived in Batuu. See the Jedi Knight's debut for Season of the Force at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. pic.twitter.com/XmujQHTJtXMarch 28, 2025

It might be the fact that this young person looks younger than even Mark Hamill himself did in the Original Trilogy era. This isn’t a complaint to anyone involved in this comparison, but really more of an observation. For reference, here’s a comparison of this Disneyland Cast Member, in-between photos of Mark Hamill and Adam Driver:

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney Parks)

Putting the criticisms in some of the nastier social media reactions aside, I think that the first Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge definitely feels like a halfway point between that Force-sensitive Tatooine farmboy and his more power hungry nephew from the Sequel Trilogy era. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, the comment about Luke not being blonde falls flat when you see Mark Hamill’s hair color from his 1983 appearance.

As for the Kylo Ren vibes, those come from the fact that our new park-hopping friend definitely has a youth to his appearance; which is yet another complaint some people have shared online. Mentioning that fact myself isn't me agreeing that’s a reason to write this person off before he’s allowed to really make a mark.

If anything, my own experience with Universal Studios Florida’s costumed characters has proven to me that it’s the spirit of the performance that matters more than the resemblance. When I "met" Doc Brown on my last visit to Orlando, the person playing him didn't look anything like Christopher Lloyd. But you could be sure he knew the character well enough that we were joking about seeing each other again in the past, which left me with a smile.

Keeping that in mind, I’m excited to see the first videos of Luke Skywalker making his way through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hit social media. Especially since there’s a potential that Mark Hamill himself will throw in his two credits, in what’s undoubtedly going to be a warm wish that reminds this bold performer that the Force is indeed with them.

When and if that day comes, perhaps all arguments to the contrary can end and we can return to the truly important issues, like whether or not Rogue Squadron is still gonna happen. But if you want to meet Luke Skywalker during Star Wars: Season of the Force, head to the Disneyland Resort before May 11th and fulfill your destiny!