Mandy Moore Visited With Tangled Characters At Disneyland, And Her Kid Was Apparently Unimpressed

Bringing a popular character to life on a movie screen is likely a humbling experience, but seeing that character brought into the physical world, like at a theme park, has to be something else entirely. The only thing more humbling has to be when your kid is unimpressed that you’re a Disney Princess. Just ask Mandy Moore.

Moore, who's the voice of Disney’s Rapunzel in Tangled, recently visited Disneyland Resort with her son Gus. One has to assume that Moore was excited to introduce her son to the character that she played in the movies, but when Moore posted the picture of herself and her son with Rapunzel and Flynn, it came with the reveal that apparently the kid isn’t impressed with mom’s Rapunzel connection. She said…

Gus isn’t interested in Tangled and really couldn’t care less that mom and Rapunzel are ‘close friends’. Now if I knew Lightning McQueen, that would be another story. Thanks for having us @disneyparks- you are always magic but seeing the world through Gus’s eyes is a whole new ballgame.

Honestly, as a lover of Tangled who has done Flynn Rider Disneybounding before, I can’t imagine somebody not being entirely impressed when standing in a photo with Mandy Moore and Rapunzel, but I guess this kid is pretty young and just doesn’t realize how awesome his mom is. Maybe if she gets a cameo in the rumored live-action Tangled movie, he'll be more impressed.

Still, it sounds like they both had an epic Disneyland trip. Hopefully, they made it over to Disney California Adventure so Gus could experience Cars Land. To be fair, Radiator Springs Racers is one best attractions at Disney California Adventure. And while Gus may have been largely unimpressed by this picture, there was at least one person who was. Mandy Moore’s Tangled cast co-star Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn Rider, responded to the post with the perfect song lyric, even if it wasn’t from a Disney song. Levi said…

‘Fill my eyes with that dooouuuble visionnn…’

Maybe Gus would be more impressed if there was an actual Tangled attraction and not just a meet-and-greet opportunity. There’s a chance that may happen. Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, a boat-based dark ride, is set to open in the new Fantasy Springs area of Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort next year. Disney has indicated that elements from Fantasy Springs may become part of the planned Disneyland expansion called DisneylandForward.

Even if Mandy Moore’s kid isn’t as impressed with the fact she and Rapunzel are friends, there are certainly a lot of fans who love this picture. And it does sound like the family enjoyed their day at Disneyland Resort. Disneyland at Christmas is extra special