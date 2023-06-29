See New BTS Footage In World Of Frozen TikTok, As Ride Engineer Explains What She Loves Most About The Project

It’s hard to imagine when the first Frozen movie came out that even Disney had any idea what it had created. The movie was a massive hit out of the gate, which is still surprising considering the film wasn’t a sequel or part of a franchise… yet. But now Frozen has become so big that it’s going to become Disney’s first animated trilogy when the recently-announced Frozen 3 comes out. It’s too big to just have Frozen at Disney World; Frozen needs its own land.

Frozen is actually getting two lands, as World of Frozen is currently under construction at both Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland. The one in Hong Kong is getting ready to open this November, and in a new TikTok from Disney Parks ride engineer Emily Holden shows off the new land and reveals that her favorite part of the project is seeing the work that she is doing coming together with the work of all the other Disney Imagineers. She explained…

My favorite part of working on this project is really seeing all of the different pieces come together. As a ride engineer I’ve been working on one small piece over the last five years and there’s so many other people involved doing so many other things. And now at the final stretch everything’s coming together and it’s really something magical.

World of Frozen will include two major attractions. First, there's Wandering Oken’s Sliding Sleighs, a family roller coaster similar in construction to the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train found at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Then there's Frozen Ever After, a boat-based dark ride that will be identical to the popular Epcot version of the same ride, but one built from the ground up, rather than being built inside an existing building, and with top of the line modern animatronics, including a beautiful singing Elsa. Check out the full video, and the excellent “woo hoo” that opens it, to see more.

There’s a lot for any Frozen fan to love in the World of Frozen. In addition to the two attractions, the Golden Crocus Inn will be available for guests to grab a bite to eat and a sweet shop called Norther Delights will be there to serve any guests with a sweet tooth. A gift shop for toys and collectibles will also be on hand, of course. Finally, there will be the Playhouse in the Woods, a unique interactive play experience that is designed to look like Anna and Elsa’s childhood playhouse, open for guests to enjoy.

An exact opening date for World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland has not been announced, but it is set for sometime in November 2023. A largely identical version of World of Frozen, though apparently one not quite as big as Hong Kong, is set to open at Disneyland Paris, though it's estimated to be a year, or possibly more, behind this one in construction. Either way, Frozen fans will need to plan an international Disney Parks trip if they want to see Frozen's first land.