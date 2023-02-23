News Report Confuses Disneyland Resort’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Ride With Disney World’s And The Fan Roasts Are Amazing

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have a lot in common. Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was modeled on Disneyland and the two theme park resorts have several attractions in common, though none of them are completely identical. And while it’s true that both Disneyland and Disney World have Guardians of the Galaxy attractions, they are quite different, which is something that an L.A. news team only discovered after they included footage of the wrong ride.

Fox 11 in Los Angeles recently covered the story going around regarding a Disneyland TikTok trend that is seeing guests put themselves, and others, in additional danger on board the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Disneyland Resort. That would be the drop ride Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout found at Disney California Adventure. Unfortunately, the B-roll they ran with the story was completely wrong as it was all footage of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a roller coaster found 3000 miles away at Walt Disney World’s Epcot.

Disneyland issued a warning about its Guardians of the Galaxy ride, saying it’s been hit with a dangerous new TikTok trend. pic.twitter.com/vKGqKCs2InFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Needless to say, the TV station is getting roasted on Twitter for the mistake. It’s not like somebody got confused between a ride at Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park. Many people use the term Disneyland to refer to both parks, so that much at least could be understood. This is something else.

This is hilarious everyone knows this is in DCA not Disneyland. 🙃 https://t.co/mYDCCwupulFebruary 23, 2023 See more

Especially since the station is based in Los Angeles, not far from Disneyland, the park being discussed, you’d think the footage would have been run by somebody who had actually been there and could tell them the footage was wrong. While both use the same set of characters they are very different rides. Even if you've only ridden one of them, you'd know what was wrong.

I'd understand if a national news outlet that shouldn't know better did this but, you're literally in LA. Just do a teeny tiny bit of research.February 23, 2023 See more

The issue at hand is one regarding guests apparently locking their seatbelts in place on Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout in such a way as to leave slack, allowing them to float into the area when the ride vehicle drops. That’s potentially the other reason that this mistake is kind of a big deal. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind doesn’t have a seatbelt, it has a lap bar. Also, not getting secured on a roller coaster has a much better chance of literally killing you.

Disneyland issued a warning about a ride at EPCOT? 🤔 https://t.co/L2NkgXlPG3February 23, 2023 See more

Maybe not everybody thinks this is that big a deal. Certainly, mistakes are made and not everybody is a Disney theme park expert. Still, one expects the news to be accurate, and we have a recent precedent for newscasters at least correcting the record when it is wrong. As San Francisco anchor Reggie Aqui went viral for doing about a year and a half ago.

Part of my job as a professional broadcaster is to help smooth things over when there are ‘bumps’. BUT NOT WHEN A DISNEY INJUSTICE HAS OCCURRED. #WaltDisneyWorld 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z4g8FDQySFOctober 1, 2021 See more

Not everybody is expected to know everything, and that includes the difference between two different Guardians of the Galaxy theme park attractions on opposite coasts. But if you don’t know the answer, you probably know somebody who does. Ask them, they will be more than happy to explain it to you.