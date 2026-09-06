Sydney Sweeney Can Apparently Thank Scooter Braun For Helping Her Make Major Career Move

Sydney Sweeney has continued to work steadily in Hollywood, as she’s lined up more than a few high-profile gigs in the past several years. At the same time, the Anyone but You star is also looking to expand her professional portfolio by diving into other enterprises like lingerie lines and even bath soap. It’s been reported that Sweeney has more than a few people in her corner, with boyfriend Scooter Braun being one of them. On that note, it now seems the actress can attribute a recent (and big) career move to Braun.

For the bulk of 2026, Sweeney has been without an agent when it comes to the acting side of her career, though that recently changed. It was recently reported that the A-lister was just signed by Creative Arts Agency (CAA) and, now, it seems there’s an interesting wrinkle to that development. According to Puck, it was Braun who arranged for Sweeney to meet with CAA’s Kevin Huvane to discuss a signing. Not only that, but five different sources alleged that Braun went around Sweeney’s manager, Jennifer Millar.

This reported situation is notable for a few reasons, with one of those being the history between Millar and Sweeney. Millar previously served as the Christy star’s agent at Paradigm Talent Agency though, upon Millar’s departure from the brand in 2025, she took Sweeney with her to Brillstein Entertainment Partners and became her manager. As of this writing, Millar hasn’t formally commented on the CAA signing or Braun’s purported involvement. Yet another insider claimed she didn’t need to be made aware of the deal.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As for Braun, at this point, this isn’t the first time it’s been reported that he’s assisted Sweeney in career-related matters. Braun and Sweeney apparently started dating in 2025 and, since then, it’s been alleged that he brings a fresh perspective to the table, especially regarding business opportunities. To that point, Puck also alleges that the former talent manager is advising his girlfriend on brand collaborations and endorsement deals. It’s also said that he’s helping Sweeney with PR-related affairs.

More on Sydney Sweeney (Image credit: Lionsgate) Sydney Sweeney Called Out Tom Cruise On Her Wild 'Date Night' With Scooter Braun

There have also been reports regarding the dynamics of the Sweeney/Braun relationship, specifically in regard to the former’s body of work. Sources previously alleged that Braun had no problem with the racy scenes Sweeney filmed for Euphoria. While it’s also been asserted that the pair have leaned on each other for support, sources close to Sweeney’s family claim they’re uncomfortable with the supposed amount of influence Braun has over her business dealings.

Regardless of what the specific dynamics in the relationship are, Sweeney is still making waves in the industry. From an acting standpoint, she’s already booked two gigs for 2027 movie schedule, which are The Custom of the Country and the highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation The Housemaid’s Secret. Sweeney has also booked a major blockbuster in the form of the upcoming Gundam movie.

It’s definitely clear that Sydney Sweeney’s star is still rising, and it’ll be interesting to see how she continues to navigate the entertainment industry. Additionally, I’m intrigued as to whether or not Scooter Braun will reportedly continue to lend a hand when it comes to his lady’s career. Considering that the two don’t discuss their relationship in depth, the chances of either of them providing some clarity on this front seems slim at the moment.