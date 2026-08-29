I Was Already Hyped For Villains Land, But This Star Wars-Related Comparison Has Me Even More Pumped

Disney’s Imagineers have really been cooking lately, as there are a lot of upcoming Walt Disney World attractions to look forward to. From Monsters Inc.’s Monstropolis to new rides from the world of Cars, Encanto and Indiana Jones, there are going to be many reasons to head to the Florida theme parks. However, I'd argue that few are as hyped for Villains Land as I am. What's more is that I just came across one Star Wars-related detail that really has me itching to go to the still-in-development dark side of Magic Kingdom.

The Star Wars-Related Villain Land Comparison

Weeks ago, at D23, the House of Mouse had a massive Disney Experiences Showcase, and I’m still processing it. Amid all the information that was shared, one piece of information really stuck out to me when I was going over the facts. Here’s what Bruce Vaughn, the President and CCO of Walt Disney Imagineering, said about the upcoming villain-themed location:

Villains Land is one of the most ambitious lands we have ever created. It is huge, on the scale of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, and completely immersive. Everywhere you look the villains have taken over. The architecture, the food, the shops, even the landscape itself.

Guys, this is a really big deal. Let me give you a picture of what Vaughn means when he compares Villains Land to Galaxy’s Edge. The Star Wars-themed area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is 14 acres and is currently the largest single-themed land expansion ever built at one time (alongside its sister site at Disneyland’s own Galaxy’s Edge). In other words, Villains Land is about to become the largest themed land in Magic Kingdom.

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And, based on what the creatives said about the attraction, it’s going to have that “immersive” feeling that Galaxy’s Edge has that’s really special. I’m over the moon about this. I’ll never forget the moment I stepped into Galaxy’s Edge for the first time and felt like I was in the Star Wars universe. The thought of having a similar experience with a place dedicated to iconic Disney Villains is just too exciting!

(Image credit: Disney+)

Other Details About Villains Land Have Been Revealed

Villains Land was announced at the end of 2024’s D23 Experiences Showcase and, at the most recent panel, there was more talk about what to expect from it. Vaughn said the land would include an “entirely new story” for some of Disney’s most famous bad guys like The Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil and Dr. Facilier. Apparently, the attraction starts with a dark, scary forest, where a wishing well with poisoned magic has corrupted the area. With that, the villains descend upon the area to claim the last bit of magic for themselves.

The land will also feature a Maleficent-themed coaster and one that takes place in the catacombs of The Evil Queen’s palace and takes guests in the Magic Mirror’s world. There’s surely going to be much more to Villains Land, and I have to wonder if rumors of the Emperor’s New Groove ride or the inclusion of villain-themed hotels could still be true.

As of this writing, an opening date has yet to be announced for Villains Land. Nevertheless, my excitement for it to open definitely just went up quite a few notches due to the Star Wars comparsion!